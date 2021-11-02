02-11-2021

One World Slovakia Launches Impact Days Industry Programme

    BRATISLAVA: Slovakia’s One World IDFF, taking place 5-11 November 2021, will launch Impact Days, a programme that will enable filmmakers to open the door to the social impact of documentary films.

    This industry programme will connect Slovak documentary filmmakers with potential donors, non-profit organisations, media, experts in specific fields, and documentary campaigns.

    The programme takes place 8-9 November 2021 and consist of panel discussions, case studies, a presentation of EURECA (European Environmental Calculator), a lecture followed by a discussion on inclusive audiovisual events, as well as the pilot season of Days of Change, a segment featuring three documentary teams that over three intensive days in consultation with experts will create concepts for marketing campaigns.

