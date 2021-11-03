The Performance Starring Jeremy Piven, Abbie Cornish and Robert Carlyle Starts Shooting in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: American director Shira Piven will start shooting her feature film The Performance, starring Jeremy Piven, Abbie Cornish and Robert Carlyle, in Bratislava from 5 November 2021. Frame film is the Slovak services provider. The project registered for the 33% cash rebate from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in August 2021.

The 30 shooting days will take place in Bratislava´s old town locations, such as the historic building of the Slovak National Theatre, Reduta (the seat of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra) and the Primate’s Palace.

The film crew has 180 members. One of the two production designers is the Romanian Vlad Vieru.

The film is produced by Daniel Finkelman through Sparks Next, and it is also produced by Chris Milburn and Chaya Greenberg.

The Performance is based on Arthur Miller's short story of the same name. It tells the story of Harold May, an American Jew and gifted tap dancer. While on tour in Europe, Harold and the rest of his troupe are scouted by a German attaché, who leads the troupe to an exclusive performance for Hitler himself.