FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR2021: Juraj Krasnohorsky: CEE Animation Workshop

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Juraj Krasnohorsky, head of studies of the CEE Animation Workshop . CEE Animation Workshop is a year-long project development and producer skills advancement training programme designed for film professionals working in the field of animation. The Workshop is tailor-made to suit the needs of producers and their creative teams with animated projects of any format (shorts, TV, feature length, hybrid, XR) in development.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.

The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries (YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry, which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic, and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. We want to share the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.