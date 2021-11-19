19-11-2021

Slovak Film Week Announces 2021 Lineup

By
    Earthly Paradise by Jaro Vojtek Earthly Paradise by Jaro Vojtek

    BRATISLAVA: The 7th Slovak Film Week, the annual showcase of domestic film production, will take place in Bratislava from 29 November to 5 December 2021. The main programme will screen 25 Slovak films - nine features, 11 documentaries and 5 shorts - which had their releases in 2020.

    Due to the pandemic, it will be held for the second time in the autumn instead of the original spring date. Unlike last year's online edition, if the situation does not change, Slovak Film Week will take place live at the Lumiere cinema.

    Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for critical public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Awards for film science and criticism will be presented at the opening ceremony.

    The number of Slovak feature films decreased by 53% in 2020, because of 20 premieres rescheduled for 2021. The National Sun in the Net Awards were not awarded this year because of the low number of premieres, which was also the reason why the organisers have decided to announce the Slovak Film Week Audience Award this year.

    The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.

    LINEUP OF SLOVAK FILMS:

    Feature Films:

    The Banger / Bourák (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Ondřej Trojan
    Produced by Total HelpArt T.H.A.
    Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Televisionbpd partners
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film, the Czech TelevisionBarrandov Studio and RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute

    Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Petr Zelenka
    Produced by Czech 0.7 km films
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionHangar FilmsPunkchart FilmsFabula
    Supported by the Czech Film FundSouth Moravian Film FundFilm Foundation

    Far Too Personal / Príliš osobná známosť  (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Marta Ferencová
    Produced by Czech Joy Department
    Coproduced by NUNEZ NFE and Trinity Pictures
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
    Produced by endorfilm
    Coproduced by the Czech Televisionsentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages

    Pardon / Ułaskawienie (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Jan Jakub Kolski
    Cinematography by Julian A. Ch. Kernbach
    Produced by Centrala
    Coproduced by Mimesis Film and Sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania,Czech Republic, Ireland)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

    Scumbag / Sviňa (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann
    Produced by CinemArt SKIN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia

    Summer Rebels / Letní rebeli (Germany, Slovakia)
    Directed by Martina Saková
    Produced by Germany‘s Projector23 and Slovakia’s Silverart 
    Coproduced by RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Board of Trustees for Young German FilmCreative Europe-MEDIABKM and DFFF

    Documentaries:

    Alchemical Furnace/ Alchemická pec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Adam Oľha, Jan Daňhel

    Caught in the Net / V sieti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová

    Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek

    FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Viera Čákanyová

    The Golden Land / Zlatá zem (Slovakia)
    Directed by Dominik Jursa

    Ice-Hockey Dream / Hokejový sen (Slovakia)
    Directed by Marek Vaňous

    Meky (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Šimon Šafránek

    Milan Sládek (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Šulík

    Salto is the King/  Salto je kráľ (Slovakia)
    Directed by Pavol Barabáš

    Tempos (Slovakia)
    Directed by Nazarij Kľujev, Roman Kelemen, Maxim Kľujev

    Video Kings/ Králi videa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lukáš Bulava

    Shorts:

    Cate Strophe and the Secret of Snowflakes / Kata Strofová a tajomstvo snehových vločiek (Slovakia)
    Directed by Veronika Kocourková

    Issues / Problémy s problémami (Slovakia)
    Directed by Andrea Pátková a Veronika Valentová

    Overboard / Cez palubu! (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká

    Poetika anima (Slovakia)
    Directed by Kriss Sagan

    SH_T HAPPENS (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Michaela Mihályi and David Štumpf

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« FNE Visegrad YR2021: Slovak Exhibition: Audiences Return to Cinemas GRANTS: Slovak Audiovisual Fund Approves Increased Support for 2022 »