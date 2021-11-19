Slovak Film Week Announces 2021 Lineup

Due to the pandemic, it will be held for the second time in the autumn instead of the original spring date. Unlike last year's online edition, if the situation does not change, Slovak Film Week will take place live at the Lumiere cinema.
Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for critical public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Awards for film science and criticism will be presented at the opening ceremony.
The number of Slovak feature films decreased by 53% in 2020, because of 20 premieres rescheduled for 2021. The National Sun in the Net Awards were not awarded this year because of the low number of premieres, which was also the reason why the organisers have decided to announce the Slovak Film Week Audience Award this year.
The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.
LINEUP OF SLOVAK FILMS:
Feature Films:
The Banger / Bourák (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Ondřej Trojan
Produced by Total HelpArt T.H.A.
Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television, bpd partners
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film, the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio and RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute
Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)
Directed by Petr Zelenka
Produced by Czech 0.7 km films
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation
Far Too Personal / Príliš osobná známosť (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Marta Ferencová
Produced by Czech Joy Department
Coproduced by NUNEZ NFE and Trinity Pictures
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník
Produced by endorfilm
Coproduced by the Czech Television, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages
Pardon / Ułaskawienie (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jan Jakub Kolski
Cinematography by Julian A. Ch. Kernbach
Produced by Centrala
Coproduced by Mimesis Film and Sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania,Czech Republic, Ireland)
Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television
Scumbag / Sviňa (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann
Produced by CinemArt SK, IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia
Summer Rebels / Letní rebeli (Germany, Slovakia)
Directed by Martina Saková
Produced by Germany‘s Projector23 and Slovakia’s Silverart
Coproduced by RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Board of Trustees for Young German Film, Creative Europe-MEDIA, BKM and DFFF
Documentaries:
Alchemical Furnace/ Alchemická pec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Adam Oľha, Jan Daňhel
Caught in the Net / V sieti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová
Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
Directed by Jaro Vojtek
FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
The Golden Land / Zlatá zem (Slovakia)
Directed by Dominik Jursa
Ice-Hockey Dream / Hokejový sen (Slovakia)
Directed by Marek Vaňous
Meky (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Šimon Šafránek
Milan Sládek (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Šulík
Salto is the King/ Salto je kráľ (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabáš
Tempos (Slovakia)
Directed by Nazarij Kľujev, Roman Kelemen, Maxim Kľujev
Video Kings/ Králi videa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Lukáš Bulava
Shorts:
Cate Strophe and the Secret of Snowflakes / Kata Strofová a tajomstvo snehových vločiek (Slovakia)
Directed by Veronika Kocourková
Issues / Problémy s problémami (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrea Pátková a Veronika Valentová
Overboard / Cez palubu! (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká
Poetika anima (Slovakia)
Directed by Kriss Sagan
SH_T HAPPENS (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Michaela Mihályi and David Štumpf