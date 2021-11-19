Slovak Film Week Announces 2021 Lineup

BRATISLAVA: The 7th Slovak Film Week , the annual showcase of domestic film production, will take place in Bratislava from 29 November to 5 December 2021. The main programme will screen 25 Slovak films - nine features, 11 documentaries and 5 shorts - which had their releases in 2020.

Due to the pandemic, it will be held for the second time in the autumn instead of the original spring date. Unlike last year's online edition, if the situation does not change, Slovak Film Week will take place live at the Lumiere cinema.

Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for critical public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Awards for film science and criticism will be presented at the opening ceremony.

The number of Slovak feature films decreased by 53% in 2020, because of 20 premieres rescheduled for 2021. The National Sun in the Net Awards were not awarded this year because of the low number of premieres, which was also the reason why the organisers have decided to announce the Slovak Film Week Audience Award this year.

The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.

LINEUP OF SLOVAK FILMS:

Feature Films:

The Banger / Bourák (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Ondřej Trojan

Produced by Total HelpArt T.H.A.

Coproduced by PubRes, the Czech Television, bpd partners

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Charlatan / Šarlatán (Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Film and Music Entertainment (Ireland), Madants (Poland), Furia Film, the Czech Television, Barrandov Studio and RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute

Droneman / Modelář (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia)

Directed by Petr Zelenka

Produced by Czech 0.7 km films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, Punkchart Films, Fabula

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, South Moravian Film Fund, Film Foundation

Far Too Personal / Príliš osobná známosť (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Marta Ferencová

Produced by Czech Joy Department

Coproduced by NUNEZ NFE and Trinity Pictures

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Old Timers / Staříci (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Dušek, Ondřej Provazník

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by the Czech Television, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages

Pardon / Ułaskawienie (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Jakub Kolski

Cinematography by Julian A. Ch. Kernbach

Produced by Centrala

Coproduced by Mimesis Film and Sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania,Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

Scumbag / Sviňa (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann

Produced by CinemArt SK, IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia

Summer Rebels / Letní rebeli (Germany, Slovakia)

Directed by Martina Saková

Produced by Germany‘s Projector23 and Slovakia’s Silverart

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Board of Trustees for Young German Film, Creative Europe-MEDIA, BKM and DFFF

Documentaries:

Alchemical Furnace/ Alchemická pec (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Adam Oľha, Jan Daňhel

Caught in the Net / V sieti (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Vít Klusák and Barbora Chalupová

Earthly Paradise / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

FREM (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

The Golden Land / Zlatá zem (Slovakia)

Directed by Dominik Jursa

Ice-Hockey Dream / Hokejový sen (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Vaňous

Meky (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Šimon Šafránek

Milan Sládek (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Salto is the King/ Salto je kráľ (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

Tempos (Slovakia)

Directed by Nazarij Kľujev, Roman Kelemen, Maxim Kľujev

Video Kings/ Králi videa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Lukáš Bulava

Shorts:

Cate Strophe and the Secret of Snowflakes / Kata Strofová a tajomstvo snehových vločiek (Slovakia)

Directed by Veronika Kocourková

Issues / Problémy s problémami (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrea Pátková a Veronika Valentová

Overboard / Cez palubu! (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká

Poetika anima (Slovakia)

Directed by Kriss Sagan

SH_T HAPPENS (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Michaela Mihályi and David Štumpf