PRODUCTION: Mariana Čengel Solčanská in Postproduction with Slovak/Czech The Chambermaid

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Mariana Čengel Solčanská is moving into postproduction on the Slovak/Czech historical drama The Chambermaid / Slúžka. The film is based on Hana Lasicová’s bestseller published in 2013 about a lesbian love story set in Vienna at the beginning of the 20th century.

"Production began in the autumn of 2020, when 24 of the 33 filming days were shot. This year we finished production of the exterior scenes at the Slatiňany Castle in the Czech Republic and in Village museum Martin, Slovakia. We originally planned to film them in April 2021, but we had to postpone them until October due to the pandemic," producer Simona Bago Móciková told FNE.

The film follows Anka, a maidservant for a respectable family from Vienna, and depicts her relationship with the daughter of the house. The story is set against the backdrop of the fall of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy and the creation of Czechoslovakia during 1914–1918. Anne and Theresa, two girls born on different sides of the social ladder, become best friends, lovers and the only light in a world dominated by men.

The main characters are played by Dana Droppová and Radka Caldová. The cast also includes popular Slovak actresses Zuzana Mauréry and Vica Kerekes, and the acclaimed Czech actress Anna Geislerová.

The Chambermaid is produced by Slovakia’s Bright Sight Pictures in coproduction with CINEART TV Prague and the Czech Television. The producers have already covered more than 92% of the estimated budget of 1.46 m EUR. The project is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television and Pardubice region.

The release in cinemas is planned for 27 October 2022, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the founding of the first Czechoslovak Republic.

Continental film will distribute the film in Slovakia.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bright Sight Pictures (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

CINEART TV Prague (Czech Republic)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

RTVS (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Story: Hana Lasicová

Scriptwriters: Hana Lasicová, Mariana Čengel Solčanská

DoP: Ladislav Janošťák

Editor: Ondrej Azor

Set Design: Tomáš Berka

Music: Vladimír Martinka

Sound: Jiří Klenka

Cast: Dana Droppová, Zuzana Mauréry, Vica Kerekes, Anna Geislerová, Lukáš Pelč, Radka Caldová, Karel Dobrý, Cyril Dobrý, Peter Nádasdi