Cinemas in Slovakia Close Due to Covid Curfew

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak government declared a state of emergency and a curfew on 24 November 2021 with effect from 25 November 2021, due to the rapidly deteriorating pandemic situation in Slovakia. Cinemas will be temporarily closed.

The curfew, with exceptions such as travel to work, store, and visits to the doctor or to the hospital, will be valid until 9 December 2021. After ten days, the government will decide whether to continue with the curfew beyond this date.

Cinemas as well as other cultural institutions will be closed for at least two weeks. The largest cinema operator CINEMAX decided, the day before the closure, to screen an exclusive pre-premiere of the Ridley Scott film House of Gucci, which was to premiere officially on 25 November. They informed the audience about it on their social network (Facebook). Multiplex Cinema City also made a special pre-premiere for women on 23 November and because of great audience interest added special screenings of the film on the night before closure.