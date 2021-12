BRATISLAVA: The Slovak festival of short animated films Fest Anca has opened its call for entries for the 2022 festival, which will be held 29 June to 3 July in the city of Zilina.

Registration is open free of charge through 31 December 2021. Between 1 and 31 January 2022 there will be a late registration fee.

Short animated films and music videos created after 1 January 2020 are eligible to be accepted for the competition sections.