FNE at Berlinale 2022: Slovak Film in Berlin

The Slovak Film Institute is pleased to introduce the Slovak representation at the 72nd Berlinale and European Film Market.

Lucie Sunková's animated short Suzie in the Garden will world premiere in the competition Generation Kplus.



Ivan Ostrochovský’s (Koza – Berlinale 2015, Servants – Berlinale 2020) upcoming feature The Spring, produced by his company Punkchart films, will be presented at Berlinale Co-Production Market.



Slovak participant at Berlinale Talents is Michal Blaško, director of Atlantis, 2003 (Cinéfondation Cannes 2017), now completing his fiction debut Victim (KVIFF Works in Progress TRT Award 2021). Blaško is also a director of the Czech series Suspicion which was selected for this year’s Berlinale Series section.



Silvia Panáková, whose credits include Robert Sedláček’s Jan Palach, Maia Martiniak’s Unseen, Ali Mosaffa’s Absence, or Andrea Sedláčková’s Fair Play and Backstage, is an Emerging Producer.



Market screenings schedule includes Peter Kerekes' award-winning 107 Mothers, Jan Prušinovský's drama Emma in Love, and upcoming film by Ivo Trajkov, Piargy.

SUZIE IN THE GARDEN

dir. Lucie Sunková

CZ-SK, 2022, 13 min., animation

SALES & DISTRIBUTION

Cinefila

Alexandra Hroncová

WORLD PREMIERE

72nd Berlinale (Generation Kplus)

Suzie is a little girl who goes with her mother and dad to an allotment outside the city. One day she meets a black dog and discovers a mysterious garden. Who is it that lives there? Suzie is a little afraid. But what to do when you are afraid of someone, but you find their key on the path?

SCREENINGS

February 12 | 10:30 | HKW

February 13 | 14:30 | Cubix 8

February 14 | 12:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

February 18 | 14:00 | HKW

February 20 | 9:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

MARKET SCREENINGS

107 Mothers

Peter Kerekes

SK-CZ-UA 2021

Screening:

February 15 | 14:00

Virtual Cinema 16

Emma in Love

Jan Prušinovský

CZ-SK 2021

Screenings:

February 10 | 17:00

Virtual Cinema 13

February 15 | 15:10

Virtual Cinema 15

Piargy

Ivo Trajkov

SK-CZ-MK 2022

Screening:

February 14 | 11:15

Virtual Cinema 17

BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

Ivan Ostrochovský, the producer and screenwriter of 107 Mothers (2021) – Peter Kerekes’ film situated at a Ukrainian women’s prison that won awards at Venice, Chicago, Les Arcs, and Cairo – is working on another female-driven story. Together with his co-screenwriter Marek Leščák, they set The Spring into the 1980s socialist Czechoslovakia and focused on sterilisations of Roma women and operation of abortion committees. The film will be presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

BERLINALE TALENTS

Berlinale Talents is a development programme for emerging filmmakers and drama series creators that stands for sustainable promotion and exchange amongst different disciplines of the film industry. This year, Slovakia is represented by Michal Blaško, who is currently finishing his feature debut Victim.

EMERGING PRODUCERS 2022

Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project of the Ji.hlava IDFF, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. Since 2017, following the success of the previous five editions, the programme was extended with an additional four-day meeting in Berlin and producers’ presentation during Berlinale. Slovak Emerging Producer 2022 is Silvia Panáková.

PUBLICATIONS

The covers of the film catalogues were prepared in cooperation with the talented artist and animator Kristina Saganova. To experience the augmented reality, download the Artivive app and point your camera at the cover designs.

The latest edition of the catalogue

Slovak Films 2021, published in December 2021, includes films produced in 2021 as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.



READ NOW (pdf / issuu).

Our brand new catalogue

New & Upcoming Slovak Films – Berlinale Edition 2022, published just before Berlinale 2022, includes upcoming Slovak films that should be completed withing next 12 months.



READ NOW (pdf / issuu).

Special English edition of the monthly magazine on Slovak cinema.



Special English edition of the monthly magazine on Slovak cinema.

Film.sk is a monthly about film events in Slovakia published by the Slovak Film Institute. It has been published since January 2000 and it is the only film periodical in print in Slovakia.