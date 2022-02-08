FNE at Berlinale 2022: Slovak Film in Berlin

08-02-2022

By Slovak Film Institute
    The Slovak Film Institute is pleased to introduce the Slovak representation at the 72nd Berlinale and European Film Market.

    Lucie Sunková's animated short Suzie in the Garden will world premiere in the competition Generation Kplus. 

    Ivan Ostrochovský’s (Koza – Berlinale 2015, Servants – Berlinale 2020) upcoming feature The Spring, produced by his company Punkchart films, will be presented at Berlinale Co-Production Market.

    Slovak participant at Berlinale Talents is Michal Blaško, director of Atlantis, 2003 (Cinéfondation Cannes 2017), now completing his fiction debut Victim (KVIFF Works in Progress TRT Award 2021). Blaško is also a director of the Czech series Suspicion which was selected for this year’s Berlinale Series section.

    Silvia Panáková, whose credits include Robert Sedláček’s Jan Palach, Maia Martiniak’s Unseen, Ali Mosaffa’s Absence, or Andrea Sedláčková’s Fair Play and Backstage, is an Emerging Producer.

    Market screenings schedule includes Peter Kerekes' award-winning 107 Mothers, Jan Prušinovský's drama Emma in Love, and upcoming film by Ivo Trajkov, Piargy.

     

    SUZIE IN THE GARDEN

    dir. Lucie Sunková
    CZ-SK, 2022, 13 min., animation

    SALES & DISTRIBUTION
    Cinefila
    Alexandra Hroncová
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    WORLD PREMIERE
    72nd Berlinale (Generation Kplus)

    Suzie is a little girl who goes with her mother and dad to an allotment outside the city. One day she meets a black dog and discovers a mysterious garden. Who is it that lives there? Suzie is a little afraid. But what to do when you are afraid of someone, but you find their key on the path?

    SCREENINGS
    February 12 | 10:30 | HKW
    February 13 | 14:30 | Cubix 8
    February 14 | 12:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain
    February 18 | 14:00 | HKW
    February 20 | 9:30 | Filmtheater am Friedrichshain

    MARKET SCREENINGS

    107 Mothers
    Peter Kerekes
    SK-CZ-UA 2021

    Screening:
    February 15 | 14:00
    Virtual Cinema 16

     

    emmaEmma in Love
    Jan Prušinovský
    CZ-SK 2021

    Screenings:
    February 10 | 17:00
    Virtual Cinema 13
    February 15 | 15:10
    Virtual Cinema 15

     

    Piargy
    Ivo Trajkov
    SK-CZ-MK 2022

    Screening:
    February 14 | 11:15
    Virtual Cinema 17

     

     

    BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

    The Spring by Ivan Ostrochovský

    Ivan Ostrochovský, the producer and screenwriter of 107 Mothers (2021) – Peter Kerekes’ film situated at a Ukrainian women’s prison that won awards at Venice, Chicago, Les Arcs, and Cairo – is working on another female-driven story. Together with his co-screenwriter Marek Leščák, they set The Spring into the 1980s socialist Czechoslovakia and focused on sterilisations of Roma women and operation of abortion committees. The film will be presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

     

    BERLINALE TALENTS

     

     

    Berlinale Talents is a development programme for emerging filmmakers and drama series creators that stands for sustainable promotion and exchange amongst different disciplines of the film industry. This year, Slovakia is represented by Michal Blaško, who is currently finishing his feature debut Victim.

     

     

    EMERGING PRODUCERS 2022

     

     

    Emerging Producers is a promotional and educational project of the Ji.hlava IDFF, which brings together talented European documentary film producers. Since 2017, following the success of the previous five editions, the programme was extended with an additional four-day meeting in Berlin and producers’ presentation during Berlinale. Slovak Emerging Producer 2022 is Silvia Panáková.

     

     

     

    PUBLICATIONS

    The covers of the film catalogues were prepared in cooperation with the talented artist and animator Kristina Saganova. To experience the augmented reality, download the Artivive app and point your camera at the cover designs.

     

    The latest edition of the catalogue
    Slovak Films 2021, published in December 2021, includes films produced in 2021 as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.

    READ NOW (pdf / issuu).

     

     

     

    Our brand new catalogue
    New & Upcoming Slovak Films – Berlinale Edition 2022, published just before Berlinale 2022, includes upcoming Slovak films that should be completed withing next 12 months.

    READ NOW (pdf / issuu).

    Special English edition of the monthly magazine on Slovak cinema.

    Film.sk is a monthly about film events in Slovakia published by the Slovak Film Institute. It has been published since January 2000 and it is the only film periodical in print in Slovakia.

     

     

