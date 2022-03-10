FESTIVALS: Slovak Works-in-Progress to Be Presented at Febiofest IFF 2022

BRATISLAVA: Eleven Slovak film projects will be showcased at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days at the Febiofest International Film Festival , as well as online on 21 March 2022 at 11:00 CET.

The selected projects are in various stages of development/production, five are fiction films (including one short film), five are documentaries (including one short film), and one is an animated short.

The presentation will take place at Bratislava's Lumière Cinema and will be streamed live for pre-registered audience.

The 29th edition of Febiofest Bratislava International Film Festival will be held 16-22 March 2022.



SELECTED PROJECTS:

Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Animation, short)

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Twentyseven / Dvadsaťsedem (Feature film)

Directed by Gregor Valentovič

Produced by MPhilms



Ema and the Death’s Head / Ema a smrtihlav (Feature film)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes



Invalid (Feature film)

Directed by Jonáš Karásek

Produced by Azyl Production



The Cathedral / Katedrála (Documentary)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

Produced by Kolsa Films SK

Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Feature Film)

Directed by Martina Buchelová

Produced by NINJA film

We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť (Documentary)

Directed by Tomáš Krupa

Produced by Hailstone

Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Short fiction film)

Directed by Juraj Janiš



Fakir / Pokiaľ ja žijem (Documentary)

Directed by Roman Ďuriš

Produced by Bright Sight Pictures



No Elements / Prázdna množina (Short documentary)

Directed by Barbara Vojtašáková

The Bird Hill / Vtáčnik (Documentary)

Directed by Eva Križková

Produced by Dayhey

