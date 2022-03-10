10-03-2022

FESTIVALS: Slovak Works-in-Progress to Be Presented at Febiofest IFF 2022

    BRATISLAVA: Eleven Slovak film projects will be showcased at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days at the Febiofest International Film Festival, as well as online on 21 March 2022 at 11:00 CET.

    The selected projects are in various stages of development/production, five are fiction films (including one short film), five are documentaries (including one short film), and one is an animated short.

    The presentation will take place at Bratislava's Lumière Cinema and will be streamed live for pre-registered audience.

    The 29th edition of Febiofest Bratislava International Film Festival will be held 16-22 March 2022.

    SELECTED PROJECTS:

    Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Animation, short)
    Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová 

    Twentyseven / Dvadsaťsedem (Feature film)
    Directed by Gregor Valentovič
    Produced by MPhilms

    Ema and the Death’s Head / Ema a smrtihlav (Feature film)
    Directed by Iveta Grófová
    Produced by PubRes

    Invalid (Feature film)
    Directed by Jonáš Karásek
    Produced by Azyl Production

    The Cathedral / Katedrála (Documentary)
    Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
    Produced by Kolsa Films SK

    Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Feature Film)
    Directed by Martina Buchelová
    Produced by NINJA film

    We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť (Documentary)
    Directed by Tomáš Krupa
    Produced by Hailstone

    Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Short fiction film)
    Directed by Juraj Janiš 

    Fakir / Pokiaľ ja žijem (Documentary)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš
    Produced by Bright Sight Pictures

    No Elements / Prázdna množina (Short documentary)
    Directed by Barbara Vojtašáková 

    The Bird Hill / Vtáčnik (Documentary)
    Directed by Eva Križková
    Produced by Dayhey

