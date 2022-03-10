FESTIVALS: Slovak Works-in-Progress to Be Presented at Febiofest IFF 2022

The selected projects are in various stages of development/production, five are fiction films (including one short film), five are documentaries (including one short film), and one is an animated short.
The presentation will take place at Bratislava's Lumière Cinema and will be streamed live for pre-registered audience.
The 29th edition of Febiofest Bratislava International Film Festival will be held 16-22 March 2022.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Animation, short)
Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová
Twentyseven / Dvadsaťsedem (Feature film)
Directed by Gregor Valentovič
Produced by MPhilms
Ema and the Death’s Head / Ema a smrtihlav (Feature film)
Directed by Iveta Grófová
Produced by PubRes
Invalid (Feature film)
Directed by Jonáš Karásek
Produced by Azyl Production
The Cathedral / Katedrála (Documentary)
Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
Produced by Kolsa Films SK
Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník (Feature Film)
Directed by Martina Buchelová
Produced by NINJA film
We Have to Survive / Musíme prežiť (Documentary)
Directed by Tomáš Krupa
Produced by Hailstone
Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Short fiction film)
Directed by Juraj Janiš
Fakir / Pokiaľ ja žijem (Documentary)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Produced by Bright Sight Pictures
No Elements / Prázdna množina (Short documentary)
Directed by Barbara Vojtašáková
The Bird Hill / Vtáčnik (Documentary)
Directed by Eva Križková
Produced by Dayhey
