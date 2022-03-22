Slovak Film Week Returns to Cinemas

BRATISLAVA: The 8th edition of the Slovak Film Week will take place at the Lumière Cinema in Bratislava 4–10 April 2022. After two editions which took place online and in an alternative autumn term, the event returns in person to its usual spring dates.

The main programme of the Slovak Film Week, a showcase of all domestic titles that premiered in the previous year in Slovak cinemas, will screen 13 feature films, 15 documentaries and one animated film. The list includes the internationally successful title by Peter Kerekes 107 Mothers / Cenzorka, produced by Punkchart films and coproduced by the RTVS, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film and Hypermarket Film, The Auschwitz Report / Správa by Peter Bebjak, produced by D.N.A. in coproduction with Agresywna Banda, Evolution Films, Ostlicht Filmproduktion, RTVS, the Czech Television and TVP, and also the most popular Known Unknown / Známi neznámi by Zuzana Marianková, produced by Wandal Production in coproduction with Angry Tiger, En Libre and Alluvium Production.

The programme will also include all films nominated for the National Sun in a Net Awards, which will be announced on 9 April 2022.

Panel discussions on documentary, feature, animated film, film science, distribution, and other accompanying programmes are also part of the showcase.

The Slovak Film Week is organised by the Slovak Film Institute, co-organised by RTVS and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.