Slovak Film Week 2022 Kicks Off Today

-Tomáš Maštalír and Táňa Pauhofová in Known Unknown by Zuzana Marianková

BRATISLAVA: The 8th edition of the Slovak Film Week , the annual showcase of domestic titles, starts on 4 April 2022. More than 40 feature, documentary and animated films will be screened at the Lumière Cinema in Bratislava until 10 April 2022.

The exclusive avant premiere of Olmo Omerzu‘s Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků, which is a Czech/Slovenian/Slovak/French coproduction, will open the event.

The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for critical public discussions and reflection on the Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentary, feature, animated film, film science, distribution, and other accompanying programmes are also part of the showcase.

This event is organised by the Slovak Film Institute, co-organised by RTVS and supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.

FEATURE FILMS:

Bird Atlas / Atlas ptáků (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovak Republic, France)

Directed by Olmo Omerzu

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart Film, Cvinger Film, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, RTVS, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Emma in Love / Chyby (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Prušinovský

Produced by Offside Men, the Czech Television, PubRes

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Forebodings / Predtuchy (Ukraine, Lithuania, Slovakia)

Directed by Vyacheslav Kryshtofovych

Produced by Garnet International Media Group, Taura

Coproduced by Wandal Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Known Unknown / Známi neznámi (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Marianková

Produced by Wandal Production

Coproduced by Angry Tiger, En Libre, Alluvium Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Martin and the Magical Forest / Martin a tajemství lesa (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Petr Oukropec

Produced by BFILM.cz

Coproduced by BFILM, Leitwolf Filmproduktion

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe, the Czech Film Fund, nordmedia

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

Shadow Country / Krajina ve stínu (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Bohdan Sláma

Produced by Luminar Film

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Filmpark

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Film Foundation

The Pack / Smečka (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Latvia)

Directed by Tomáš Polenský

Produced by 8Heads Productions

Coproduced by Furia Film, EgoMedia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, the National Film Centre of Latvia (https://www.nkc.gov.lv/en), the Zlín Region

The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha

Coproduced by RTVS , the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A. Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS , the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms, Post Office

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary (nfi.hu), KULTMINOR, the Hungarian Film Incentive

Wrap Up and Disappear / Ubal a zmizni! (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Adam Hobzik

Produced by Flamesite

Coproduced by Petarda,SOLID ENTERPRISE, CinemArt SK, ATTACK FILM

Zátopek (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by David Ondříček

Produced by Lucky Man Films

Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Barrandov Studios, Olife Energy, Accolade Holding, ALEF NULA, Innogy Ceska Republika, T-mobile, Sebre, Azyl Production , the Radio and Television of Slovakia

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

DOCUMENTARIES:

At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miro Remo

Produced by D1film, Arsy-Versy

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Architect of Brutal Poetry / Architekt drsnej poetiky (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Brasil)

Directed by Ladislav Kaboš

Produced by EDIT Studio

Coproduced by KABOS Film & Media, Embaúba Produções

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, KULTMINOR

Everest (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabáš

Produced by K2 studio

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Every Single Minute / Každáminuta života (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Erika Hníková

Produced by endorfilm

Coproduced by Punkchart Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, EURIMAGES, Creative Europe, the Czech Film Fund

How I Became a Partisan / Ako som sa stala partizánkou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vera Lacková

Produced by Media Voice

Coproduced by Film & Sociologie, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, ERSTE Foundation Roma Partnership, KULTMINOR, the Czech Film Fund

King Bee / To ta monarchia (Slovakia)

Directed by Vladislava Sarkány

Produced by sarkany

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Sliepková

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by RTVS, TOXPRO, Vidno, Atelier 213

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Bratislava region, ARS BRATISLAVENSIS, the Bratislava City Foundation

The Commune / Komúna (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Jakub Julény

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by RTVS, Backround Films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava region

The Sailor (Slovakia)

Directed by Lucia Kašová

Produced by TOXPRO

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Last Self – Portrait / Posledný autoportrét (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Kuboš

Produced by PSYCHÉ film

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Literature Fund

Once Upon a Time in Poland / Jak Bůh hledal Karla (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Vít Klusák, Filip Remunda

Produced by Vernes

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Hypermarket Film, Plesnar & Krauss Films, Kerekes Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

On Your Marks! / Na značky! (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mária Pinčíková

Produced by Pubres, Cinepoint, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Ordeal / Očista (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Piussi

Produced by VIRUSfilm, D1Film

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Produced by MPhilms

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Reconstruction of Occupation / Rekonstrukce okupace (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Šikl

Produced by Cinepoint

Coproduced by Pubres, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Unseen / Neviditeľná (Slovakia)

Directed by Maia Martiniak

Produced by Arina

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Literature Fund, RTVS

White on White / Biela na bielej (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by Guča

Coproduced by Marina Films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

ANIMATED FILMS:

Even Mice Belong in Heaven / Myši patří do nebe (Czech Republic, Poland, France, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Bubeniček, Denisa Grimmova

Produced by Fresh Films & Hausboot

Coproduced by Animoon, Les films du Cygne, CinemArt, EC1 Łódź City of Culture, Canal + Poland S. A.

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages

Love, Dad / Milý tati (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

My Sunny Maad / Moje slunce Mad (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Michaela Pavlátová

Produced by Negativ

Coproduced by studio Alkay Animation Prague, Sacrebleu Productions, BFilm.cz, Innervision, Gao Shan, Plutoon

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

My Heart / Moje srdce (Slovakia)

Directed by Dávid Popovič

Once There Was a Sea / Bolo raz jedno more (Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Joanna Kożuch

Overboard! / Cez palubu! (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Filip Pošivač, Barbora Valecká

On the Hill (Slovakia)

Directed by Lukáš Ďurica, Juraj Mäsiar

Prezident Lourajder / Prezident Lourajder (Slovakia)

Directed by Matej Mihályi

The Big Puddle / Veľká mláka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Katarína Kerekesová

The Gods (Slovakia)

Directed by Lukáš Jankovčín, Tomáš Hotový

The Knife / Nôž (Slovakia)

Directed by Timotej Lukovič

SHORT FILMS:

Sunrise Hotel / Hotel úsvit (Slovakia) - documentary

Directed by Mária Rumanová

I Like Nora / Nora sa mi páči (Czech Republic)

Directed by Aramisova