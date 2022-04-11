11-04-2022

107 Mothers Wins Best Feature Prize at Sun in Net Awards

    Award winner Peter Kerekes Award winner Peter Kerekes photo: Zdenko Hanout

    BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers / Cenzorka by Peter Kerekes was awarded best feature film at the 11th edition of Sun in a Net. The drama about Ukrainian mothers from an Odessa prison was also awarded for best director, screenplay and actress in a leading role.

    The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami by Martin Šulík took the prizes for best leading actor, make-up artist and supporting actor and actress, respectively. The leader in nominations, Servants / Služobníci took prizes for best cinematography, editing and costumes.

    Best documentary award went to Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi by Jaro Vojtek. The Special Audience Award went to Known Unknown / Známi neznámi by Zuzana Marianková.

    Special awards for exceptional contribution to Slovak cinematography were presented to the film and literary scientist Jelena Paštéková and to the actress Emília Vášaryová.

    The awards were organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. The ceremony took place at the historic building of the National Theatre in Bratislava on 9 April 2022 and it was broadcast live on RTVS.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film:
    107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Peter Kerekes
    Produced by  Punkchart films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of SlovakiaEndorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicEurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

    Best Documentary:
    Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)
    Directed by Jaro Vojtek
    Produced by MPhilms
    Coproduced by RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund 

    Best Animated Film:
    Once There Was a Sea / Bolo raz jedno more
    Directed by Joanna Kozuch

    Best Director:
    Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

    Best Script:
    Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

    Best Cinematography:
    Juraj Chlpík for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský
    Produced by Punkchart films
    Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

    Best Editing:
    Jan Daňhel, Martin Malo, Maroš Šlapeta for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

    Best Sound:
    Olaf Mehl, Juraj Baláž for The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by  D.N.A. Production
    Coproduced by Evolution FilmsOstlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

    Best Original Music:
    Jonatán Pastirčák for Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)
    Directed by Barbora Sliepková

    Best Costumes:
    Katarína Hollá for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

    Best Make-up:
    Martin Jankovič, Katarína Horská for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Šulík
    Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha
    Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    Best Leading Actress:
    Irina Kirjazeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Zuzana Kronerová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

    Best Leading Actor:
    Miroslav Krobot for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

    Special Audience Award:
    Known Unknown / Známi neznámi (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zuzana Marianková
    Produced by Wandal Production
    Coproduced by Angry Tiger, En Libre, Alluvium Production
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Lifetime Achievement Award for Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Cinematography:
    Jelena Paštéková
    Emília Vášaryová

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

