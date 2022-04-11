107 Mothers Wins Best Feature Prize at Sun in Net Awards

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian coproduction 107 Mothers / Cenzorka by Peter Kerekes was awarded best feature film at the 11th edition of Sun in a Net. The drama about Ukrainian mothers from an Odessa prison was also awarded for best director, screenplay and actress in a leading role.

The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami by Martin Šulík took the prizes for best leading actor, make-up artist and supporting actor and actress, respectively. The leader in nominations, Servants / Služobníci took prizes for best cinematography, editing and costumes.

Best documentary award went to Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi by Jaro Vojtek. The Special Audience Award went to Known Unknown / Známi neznámi by Zuzana Marianková.

Special awards for exceptional contribution to Slovak cinematography were presented to the film and literary scientist Jelena Paštéková and to the actress Emília Vášaryová.

The awards were organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. The ceremony took place at the historic building of the National Theatre in Bratislava on 9 April 2022 and it was broadcast live on RTVS.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Best Documentary:

Paradise on Earth / Raj na zemi (Slovakia)

Directed by Jaro Vojtek

Produced by MPhilms

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Animated Film:

Once There Was a Sea / Bolo raz jedno more

Directed by Joanna Kozuch

Best Director:

Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka

Best Script:

Ivan Ostrochovský, Peter Kerekes for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Best Cinematography:

Juraj Chlpík for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, the Romanian Public Television (TVR)

Best Editing:

Jan Daňhel, Martin Malo, Maroš Šlapeta for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Best Sound:

Olaf Mehl, Juraj Baláž for The Report / Správa (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A. Production

Coproduced by Evolution Films, Ostlich Filmproduktion, RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, MEDIA Creative Europe, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung

Best Original Music:

Jonatán Pastirčák for Lines / Čiary (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Sliepková

Best Costumes:

Katarína Hollá for Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic, Ireland)

Best Make-up:

Martin Jankovič, Katarína Horská for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by TITANIC s.r.o., In Film Praha

Coproduced by RTVS and the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Best Leading Actress:

Irina Kirjazeva for 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Best Supporting Actress:

Zuzana Kronerová for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Best Leading Actor:

Miroslav Krobot for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Best Supporting Actor:

Oldřich Kaiser for The Man with Hare Ears / Muž so zajačími ušami (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Special Audience Award:

Known Unknown / Známi neznámi (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Marianková

Produced by Wandal Production

Coproduced by Angry Tiger, En Libre, Alluvium Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Lifetime Achievement Award for Exceptional Contribution to Slovak Cinematography:

Jelena Paštéková

Emília Vášaryová