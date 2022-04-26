BOX OFFICE: Slovak Romantic Comedies Continue to Top Local BO

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak romantic comedy And a Happy New Year 2 / Šťastný nový rok 2: Dobro došli by Jakub Kroner cashed in 1,106,438 EUR at the local box office in five weeks of screening, which is more than Hollywood blockbusters screened in 2022. Domestic romantic comedies have remained at the top of the charts in the last two years.

And a Happy New Year 2 is a sequel to Kroner's comedy The New Year´s Kiss / Šťastný nový rok, which was one of the first to kick-start this trend at the end of 2019, when it topped the Slovak weekend box office during its opening (5-8 December 2019), with 56,555 admissions and 337,680 EUR gross. Both films were produced by INOUT Studio.

The year 2022 started with another successful Slovak romantic comedy, Till the Summer Comes / V lete ti poviem, ako sa mám by Marta Ferencová (produced by NUNEZ NFE in coproduction with TRINITY PICTURES), which after its premiere on 17 February remained on top of the admissions for the first two weeks. After nine weeks in cinemas, the film had 122,522 admissions and cashed in 807,255 EUR and (by 10 April 2022), according to the statistics of the Union of Slovak Distributors.

As a comparison, The Batman had 76,844 admissions and earned 556,952 EUR in seven weeks, while the animated musical Sing 2 had 89,015 admissions and cashed in 538,369 EUR in nine weeks.

As for the previous years, in 2021, the Slovak remake of the Italian film Perfect Strangers, Known Unknown / Známi neznámi directed by Zuzana Marianková and produced by Wandal Production in coproduction with Angry Tiger and En libre, ranked second in top admissions of the year with 107,306 admissions.

Another romantic comedy, Far Too Personal / Príliš osobná známosť by Marta Ferencová, produced by Czech Joy Department in coproduction with Slovak NUNEZ NFE and Trinity Pictures, ranked second with 175,640 admissions in 2020, while the The New Year´s Kiss / Šťastný nový rok by Jakub Kroner, produced by INOUT Studio, took the third place that year with 78,113 admissions. The first place in admissions for 2020 belonged to the political thriller Scumbag / Sviňa directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann, coproduced by CinemArt SK, IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia, which had 395,604 admissions.