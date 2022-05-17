FNE at Cannes 2022: Slovak Cinema in Cannes

Dear colleagues and friends,



Let us show you What's Slovak in Cannes this year!



Festival de Cannes and Marché du film give you an opportunity to meet talented Slovak filmmakers and producers while also catching up with Slovak cinema at market screenings.



In the Festival’s La Cinef section you can find Alica Bednáriková's short student film Liquid Bread produced by the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava.



The Forest, an upcoming film by Petr Kazda & Tomáš Weinreb, co-produced by Slovak nutprodukcia, is taking part in Cinéfondation's L'Atelier programme.



Patricia Drati's upcoming documentary film Becoming Ema, produced by Frame Film, will be presented at Cannes Docs: Docs-in-Progress.



Upcoming short film Electra. A Poem by Daria Kashcheeva, co-produced by Artichoke, will be presented at Focus WiP at Short Film Corner.



Jakub Viktorín, whose credits include Spoor (2017) by Agnieszka Holland and Kasia Adamik or By a Sharp Knife (2019) by Teodor Kuhn, is our Producer on the Move.



Slovak participant at ScripTeast is Ján Koóš who is working on his project Ferryman.



Market screenings schedule include Slobodan Maksimović’s Beanie and Radivoje Adrić’s How I Learned to Fly.



Last but not least, we would like to invite you to experience Slovak Cinema at the CZECH & SLOVAK Pavilion #135 in the Village International at Marché du Film! The Slovak Film Institute offers an information and promotion point for Slovak cinema, and a networking place for Slovak film professionals and their international counterparts.

LA CINEF

Liquid Bread

SK | 2021 | 26 min | short

Director: Alica Bednáriková

Production: FTF VŠMU



FESTIVALS & SALES

FTF VŠMU (Academy of Performing Arts, film and TV Faculty)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.ftf.vsmu.sk

Southern Slovakia, hot summer days, a family of three generations meets under one roof. An unexpected visit from Zoja, the granddaughter, stirs up the peaceful routine. Within a quiet presence of God and alcohol, the family untails it’s tragicomical past and a few (almost) unsaid secrets.



SCREENING

25 May | 14:30 | Buñuel Theatre

READ THE INTERVIEW WITH ALICA BEDNÁRIKOVÁ

MARKET SCREENINGS

How Learned to Fly

RS, BG, HR, SK | 2022 | 85 min. | fiction

Director: Radivoje Andrić

Production: SENSE Production (RS), Art Fest (BG), Kinorama (HR), Silverart (SK)



FESTIVALS & SALES

Pluto Film

+49 30 2191 8220

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.plutofilm.de

A seemingly boring vacation with two old ladies turns into a life-changing experience for twelve-year-old Sofia as she kisses a boy, reunites with her estranged family and faces up to mortality on an idyllic island in the Mediterranean.



SCREENING

May 19 | 15:30 | Online #18

Beanie

SI, LU, SK, HR | 2022 | 80 min. | fiction

Director: Slobodan Maksimović

Production: Senca Studio, Wady Films (LU), Studio Dim (HR), objectif (SK), Radiotelevizija Slovenija (SI), Radio and Television Slovakia (SK)



FESTIVALS & SALES

Senca Studio

+386 (0)1 330 72 03

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.senca-studio.si

A boy who has nothing and a girl who seems to have everything embark on an adventure following fake Santa in the middle of the night. That night all of their Christmas wishes come true, but not quite the way they've each expected.



SCREENINGS

17 May | 11:00 | Online #5

22 May | 13:45 | Palais F

23 May | 13:45 | Palais #F Online

PRODUCERS ON THE MOVE

Jakub Viktorín founded nutprodukcia with two Czech partners in 2015 and his first project was the coproduction of Agnieszka Holland’s Spoor. He also served as a co-producer on Sergei Loznitsa’s State Funeral and produced the mini-series Suspicion. Jakub is in postproduction on the animation feature Tony, Shelly and The Spirit and Michal Blaško’s drama Victim, and now in preproduction for Zuzana Kirchnerová’s feature debut Caravan.



READ THE INTERVIEW WITH

JAKUB VIKTORÍN

CINÉFONDATION L'ATELIER

The Forest

CZ, SK | upcoming | 120 min. | fiction

Directors: Petr Kazda, Tomáš Weinreb

Production: nutprodukce (CZ), nutprodukcia (SK)



In a peaceful forest village, sawmill owner Libor lives a happy but simple life with his girlfriend Jana and their two children: seventeen-year-old Květa and one-month-old Josef. When a hurricane wreaks havoc in the forest where Jana owns several acres of timberland, their lives are turned upside down. The knocked-down timber must be logged as fast as possible in order to turn the disaster into profit. Libor’s sawmill is close by but too small for the giant task ahead. A large company makes him an offer he can’t refuse and Libor decides to make huge investments in order to safeguard future gains. All seems to go as planned and Libor is finally about to make himself and his loved ones rich. But then Libor dies. Jana sets fire to the sawmill and their house. It’s up to Květa to take care of little Josef and the only thing they have left: the forest.

CANNES DOCS: DOCS-IN-PROGRESS

Becoming Ema

DK, SK | upcoming | 80 min. | documentary

Director: Patricia Drati

Production: Good Company Pictures (SK), Frame Film (SK)



Set in Slovakia, and the countryside of Mallorca, the film examines motherhood as an identity, a calling, a journey. In pursuit of a dream, Ema and her husband, spend their savings on a plot of land on Mallorca. While expecting their second daughter, they embark on an exhaustive journey to build a settlement. Ema believes she has chosen the best life for her family, close to nature, full of connection.



Presentation: 23 May | 11:45 | Palais H (part of Circle Showcase)

Focus WiP (Work in Progress)

Electra. A Poem

CZ, FR, SK | upcoming | 25 min. | short

Director: Daria Kascheeva

Production: MAUR film (CZ), Papy3D Productions (FR), Artichoke (SK)



Electra is unable to establish relationships with men. She is harassed by her own self from the past, young Electra, who stalks her, evoking painful memories from her childhood that Electra has tried to avoid. She must accept the young Electra inside her and delve deep into her subconscious, reliving her rivalry with her mother for her father’s attention and renewing her mixed feelings for him. Only then can she reveal what really happened on her 10th birthday.



Presentation: 24 May | 10:00 | Palais des Festivals (level -1, aisle 14).

SCRIPTEAST

Ján Koóš is a scriptwriter and script editor. He began his studies at the Academy of Arts in Banská Bystrica and completed his master’s degree at the Janáček Academy of Music and Performing Arts in Brno (JAMU) with the script for Ferryman, which is now in the works and will be directed by Juraj Nvota. Ján is currently living in Bratislava where he works as a scriptwriter, cinema projectionist, and script editor at Radio and Television Slovakia. In addition to films, he writes poetry and short stories.

PUBLICATIONS

Our brand new catalogue

New & Upcoming Slovak Films – Cannes Edition 2022, published just before Cannes 2022, includes upcoming Slovak films that should be completed withing next 12 months.



READ NOW (pdf / issuu)

The latest edition of the catalogue

Slovak Films 2021, published in December 2021, includes films produced in 2021 as well as the Slovak Film Guide that provides up-to-date information about audiovisual industry in the country.



READ NOW (pdf / issuu)

How Slovak film did in 2021 in more than numbers, dates and emails, here comes a special English edition of the Slovak monthly

Film.sk – Cannes Edition 2022

made especially for you.



READ NOW (pdf / issuu)

MEET THE SLOVAK FILM INSTITUTE



Rastislav Steranka | Director, National Cinematographic Centre | May 17 – 24 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kristína Aschenbrennerová | Film Promotion | May 17 – 25 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Veronika Krejčová | Film Promotion | May 17 – 25 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

MEET THE SLOVAK FILM COMMISSION



Zuzana Bieliková | Film Commissioner | May 19 – 24 | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Presentation of Slovak cinema and audiovisual industry at the Marché du Film is organized by:

Slovak Film Institute, with financial support of the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic,

and Slovak Film Commission, organizational unit of Slovak Audiovisual Fund.