Czech Box Office Hit Vyšehrad: Fylm Premieres in Slovak Cinemas

BRATISLAVA: The Czech comedy Vyšehrad: Fylm by Martin Kopp and Jakub Štáfek premiered last week in Slovakia, after a great success in domestic cinemas. The film ranked 4th on its opening weekend (19 - 22 May), with 2,878 visitors and 20,370 EUR gross profit.

This sequel to a successful TV series tells the story of a Czech football player and troublemaker Lavi, whose life is full of wild parties, women and fast cars. On his wedding day, he finds out that he has an 8-year-old son. Lavi suddenly has to try to save his relationship, take care of his son and manage the transfer to a more prestigious football club.

Vyšehrad: Fylm has had the third best start in cinemas in Czech history with more than 204,000 admissions after the first weekend (14 – 17 April), and even after six weeks in Czech cinemas it is in the second place in the ranking with a total of 546,068 admissions and 93,552,925 CZK / 3,798,763 EUR gross profit.

The comedy was produced by Gangbang production. It was distributed by Magic Box Slovakia and BIOSCOP in Czech Republic.

Production information:

Producer:

Gangbang production (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Martin Kopp, Jakub Štáfek

Screenplay: Tomáš Vávra

DOP: Jan Filip

Architect: Pavel Kout

Costumes: Kateřina Konečn

Make up Artist: Ivo Strangmüller

Edit: Tomáš Klímek

Music: Vojtěch Záveský

Sound: Jan Paul

Cast: Jakub Štáfek, Jakub Prachař, Ondřej Pavelka, Jiří Ployhar, Šárka Vaculíková, Věra Hlaváčková, Jaromír Bosák, Veronika Khek Kubařová, David Prachař, Ivana Chýlková, Jaroslav Plesl, David Novotný, Ladislav Hampl