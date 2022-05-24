Czech Box Office Hit Vyšehrad: Fylm Premieres in Slovak Cinemas

This sequel to a successful TV series tells the story of a Czech football player and troublemaker Lavi, whose life is full of wild parties, women and fast cars. On his wedding day, he finds out that he has an 8-year-old son. Lavi suddenly has to try to save his relationship, take care of his son and manage the transfer to a more prestigious football club.
Vyšehrad: Fylm has had the third best start in cinemas in Czech history with more than 204,000 admissions after the first weekend (14 – 17 April), and even after six weeks in Czech cinemas it is in the second place in the ranking with a total of 546,068 admissions and 93,552,925 CZK / 3,798,763 EUR gross profit.
The comedy was produced by Gangbang production. It was distributed by Magic Box Slovakia and BIOSCOP in Czech Republic.
Production information:
Producer:
Gangbang production (Czech Republic)
Credits:
Director: Martin Kopp, Jakub Štáfek
Screenplay: Tomáš Vávra
DOP: Jan Filip
Architect: Pavel Kout
Costumes: Kateřina Konečn
Make up Artist: Ivo Strangmüller
Edit: Tomáš Klímek
Music: Vojtěch Záveský
Sound: Jan Paul
Cast: Jakub Štáfek, Jakub Prachař, Ondřej Pavelka, Jiří Ployhar, Šárka Vaculíková, Věra Hlaváčková, Jaromír Bosák, Veronika Khek Kubařová, David Prachař, Ivana Chýlková, Jaroslav Plesl, David Novotný, Ladislav Hampl