24-05-2022

Czech Box Office Hit Vyšehrad: Fylm Premieres in Slovak Cinemas

By
    Vyšehrad: Fylm by Martin Kopp, Jakub Štáfek Vyšehrad: Fylm by Martin Kopp, Jakub Štáfek Vyšehrad: Fylm FB

    BRATISLAVA: The Czech comedy Vyšehrad: Fylm by Martin Kopp and Jakub Štáfek premiered last week in Slovakia, after a great success in domestic cinemas. The film ranked 4th on its opening weekend (19 - 22 May), with 2,878 visitors and 20,370 EUR gross profit.

    This sequel to a successful TV series tells the story of a Czech football player and troublemaker Lavi, whose life is full of wild parties, women and fast cars. On his wedding day, he finds out that he has an 8-year-old son. Lavi suddenly has to try to save his relationship, take care of his son and manage the transfer to a more prestigious football club.

    Vyšehrad: Fylm has had the third best start in cinemas in Czech history with more than 204,000 admissions after the first weekend (14 – 17 April), and even after six weeks in Czech cinemas it is in the second place in the ranking with a total of 546,068 admissions and 93,552,925 CZK / 3,798,763 EUR gross profit.

    The comedy was produced by Gangbang production. It was distributed by Magic Box Slovakia and BIOSCOP in Czech Republic.

    Production information:

    Producer:
    Gangbang production (Czech Republic)
    This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Credits:
    Director: Martin Kopp, Jakub Štáfek
    Screenplay: Tomáš Vávra
    DOP: Jan Filip
    Architect: Pavel Kout
    Costumes: Kateřina Konečn
    Make up Artist: Ivo Strangmüller
    Edit: Tomáš Klímek
    Music: Vojtěch Záveský
    Sound: Jan Paul
    Cast: Jakub Štáfek, Jakub Prachař, Ondřej Pavelka, Jiří Ployhar, Šárka Vaculíková, Věra Hlaváčková, Jaromír Bosák, Veronika Khek Kubařová, David Prachař, Ivana Chýlková, Jaroslav Plesl, David Novotný, Ladislav Hampl

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« FNE at Cannes 2022: Slovak Cinema in Cannes