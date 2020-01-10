unnamed 1 film new europe dynamic banner dok incubator deadline 2020 460x100px RGB

Klemen Kostrevc and Domen Novak in Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 by Boris Bezić Klemen Kostrevc and Domen Novak in Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 by Boris Bezić

LJUBLJANA: The share of Slovenian films increased by more than 5% with the top domestic title Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2, directed by Boris Bezić and produced by Gustav Film, ranking 6th in the total admissions’ chart in 2019.

Preboj by Dejan BabošekOther successful domestic films in 2019 are Preboj directed by Dejan Babošek and produced by Narajan, and Erased directed by Miha Mazzini and produced by Gustav Film, with approximately 15,000 admissions each.

According to estimations, Slovenian cinema admissions in 2019 will be around 2.5 m and the total box office 13 m EUR, which is approximately the same as in 2018 (2.449 m admissions and 12,795,794 EUR).

Erased by Miha MazziniThe results are better for Slovenian releases, where the top domestic title Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2, directed by Boris Bezić and produced by Gustav Film, ranks 6th with approximately 73,000 admissions and 353,000 EUR gross. Together with the admissions in 2020 the sequel will probably catch Let Him Be a Basketball Player (Gustav Film), which had 77,792 admissions in 2017.

For comparison, Gaja’s World directed by Peter Bratuša and produced by Felina Films, was the top domestic title with 62,040 admissions and 221,373 EUR gross in 2018.

