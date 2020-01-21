TRIESTE: The Italian/Slovenian coproduction The Man Without Guilt by Italian writer/director Ivan Gergolet is participating in the Co-production Forum of the 10th edition of When East Meets West (19-21 January 2020), the industry section of the Trieste Film Festival.
This working class noir film follows Angela, an asbestos widow, who meets the man responsible for her husband’s death. After deciding to become his caregiver in order to punish him, she falls into the emotional labyrinth that separates revenge from forgiveness and lies from the truth.
“The script moves this social conflict into a family, personal and intimate one, where in a community that was poisoned on the inside, the lack of justice drives the protagonist into a journey from revenge to forgiveness, exploring the conflict between guilt and impunity”, says the director in a statement.
The project, which is currently in development, is produced by Igor Princic through Italy’s Transmedia production in coproduction with Miha Cernec through Staragara. This is the fourth project between the two companies.
The budget is 1.3 m EUR with 672,000 EUR already in place.
The producers are looking for coproducers, financing and sales agents.
Production Information:
Producer:
Transmedia production (Italy)
Coproducer:
Staragara (Slovenia)
Credits:
Director: Ivan Gergolet
Scriptwriter: Ivan Gergolet