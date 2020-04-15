fne corona 2

 

Slovenia Offers Free Online Film Screenings Featured

2020-04-15
Inferno by Vinko Möderndorfer Inferno by Vinko Möderndorfer

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian filmmakers together with the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), the Database of Slovenian Films and Filmoteka are offering a selection of Slovenian films for viewing free of charge. The action is a response to the government mandated restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.

The action, which began on 16 March 2020, has made the Slovenian films available for viewing for free on the Slovenian internet film data base, BSF platform. The programme is updated every Monday and Thursday, and the films are available for seven days. The latest package, released on 13 April 2020, includes Vinko Möderndorfer's Inferno (2014, Forum Ljubljana), Urša Menart's documentary feature Once Upon a Time There Was a Land of Hard-Working People (2012, Produkcija Vest), the mid-length documentary To the Top and Back (2015, Arsmedia), the student short feature-animation Shoemaker (2017) and a selection of short animated films for children.

