PRODUCTION: Slovenian Drama The Space Within Us Preps for Shooting

LJUBLJANA: Rahela Jagrič Pirc is preparing for the shooting of her first feature The Space Within Us / Vesolje med nami. This coming of age drama is expected to be shot as planned in June and July 2020.

The story involves a 14-year old mulatto boy Toby, who comes to a Slovenian town from Canada for summer holidays with his mother Kristina. Toby, not excited at all to spend the summer away from his father and his friends, is bullied by the local gangs because of his skin colour, but finds friends in a free-spirited girl and a retired, blind astronomer.

Rahela Jagrič Pirc also wrote the screenplay with Darja Medić. The DoP is Darko Herič.

The film is produced by Boštjan Ikovic through Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip, Zvokarna and NuFrame. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Center with 349,981 EUR and the technical support is provided by Studio Viba Film in the amount of 149,169 EUR.

"The shooting could be delayed just for a few days because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are expecting to shoot as planned," producer Boštjan Ikovic told FNE. "The budget is estimated at 633,000 EUR, but is expected to be higher due to the temporary measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of the current situation we are planning to finish the project in the autumn of 2021."

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsmedia (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

MB Grip (Slovenia)

Zvokarna (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Rahela Jagrič Pirc

Screenwriter: Rahela Jagrič Pirc, Darja Medić

DoP: Darko Herič