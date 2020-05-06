PRODUCTION: Slovenian Drama Once Were Humans Completed

LJUBLJANA: Once Were Humans directed by Goran Vojnović and produced by Arsmedia , was successfully finished as planned in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the coproducers and the DoP were replaced during the process, but the drama about two men who get involved in human trafficking is scheduled for a domestic cinema release in the autumn of 2020.

"COVID-19 stopped all the work in the audio-visual field, while some shootings had to be postponed. Fortunately, we have finished the postproduction of Once Were Humans without any delays, the same goes for our scheduled release in autumn. We strongly hope it will stay as planned," producer Boštjan Ikovic told FNE.



"We are also considering the on-line release of the film, but just as an additional tool/source. The main focus will be premiering the film in the cinemas," Ikovic said. "The detailed plan is in the working process and we hope that another virus does not prevent us from fulfilling it."

Vojnović, a renowned Slovenian screenwriter and director, who gained recognition with the 2013 hit Chefurs Raus! (produced by Arsmedia), wrote the screenplay with Tomasso Santi. The shooting took place in Ljubljana, Jesenice, Kranjska Gora, Bled, Rateče and Pokljuka in 2019. During the production the DoP was replaced (previously Marko Brdar, now Miloš Srdić).

The film is produced by Ikovic through Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip, 100, NuFrame and Italian Apapaja. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Center with 640,000 EUR. "The budget is 1,013,200 EUR. Arsmedia contributed 121,100 EUR and other domestic coproducers an additional 110,200 EUR, while Studio Viba Film provides technical support in the amount of 141,900 EUR," producer Boštjan Ikovic told FNE.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsmedia (Slovenia)

Corpoducers:

MB Grip (Slovenia)

100 (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Apapaja (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Goran Vojnović

Screenwriter: Tommaso Santi, Goran Vojnović

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Ivor Ivezić

Production Designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Jelena Proković

Make up artist: Anja Rančić Godina

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Francesco Borchi, Moamer Kasumović, Maruša Majer, Jaka Jakopič, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Boris Cavazza, Jasna Žalica, Vlado Novak, Gregor Bakovič, Gianluca Gobbi, Ninni Bruschetta, Aljaž Jovanović, Benjamin Krnetić