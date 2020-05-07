PRODUCTION: Documentary Sparks in Time in Postproduction

LJUBLJANA: Jurij Gruden's Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adventure / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig has entered postproduction but is facing delays and other problems because of COVID-19. This long documentary is based on the book The Cold War for Information Technology: The Inside Story by Janez Škrubej.

The story follows the vertiginous rise and fall of a Slovene information technology giant which found itself behind the scenes of political intrigue and a secret service battle at the pinnacle of the Cold War.

"The shooting was completed last year as planned, but right now we are working on obtaining rights for used archival footage, which is very slow, as most institutions work with truncated staff," producer Ida Weiss told FNE.

Another problem which may cause a longer delay in postproduction is the signing of the contract with the Slovenian Film Center (SFC). "Due to the directive of the Slovenian Ministry of Culture, the SFC is currently not allowed to sign any contracts. We hope that this situation will be resolved soon and that administrative procedures will continue as agreed."

The film is produced by Ida Weiss through Senca Studio in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and AVI film. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Center with 600,000 EUR, while Studio Viba Film provides additional technical support. "The budget is estimated at 150,000 EUR but will probably increase due to the current situation," Weiss told FNE. "The domestic cinema release is planned for the autumn of 2020 but we do not know right now if it will be possible. Hopefully yes, at least to some extent."

Production Information:

Producer:

Senca Studio (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

AVI film (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jurij Gruden

Screenwriter: Jurij Gruden

DoP: Radovan Čok

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Cast: Janez Škrubej, engineers of Iskra Delta, Ken Olson, Tito, Nixon