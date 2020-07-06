Slovenians Flock to Outdoor Cinemas

LJUBLJANA: Open-air cinemas in Slovenia are attracting large crowds while regular indoor cinemas are still under COVID-19 restrictions, limiting the maximum number of visitors to 50 people per screening. While more openings are expected, during the unpredictable situation it is impossible to confirm if all the announced open-air and drive-in cinemas will be opened as planned.

The leading art house cinema Kinodvor has already started with open-air screenings in the nearby yard, the Slovenian railway atrium, and will continue with them until 11 July.

Later next week Kinodvor is planning to reopen its traditional open-air venue at the Ljubljana castle. The programme called Film under the stars will run from 16 July till 8 August and will include premieres and the most popular titles of the past cinema releases. The programme was planned to be announced on 1 July but due to the uncertain coronavirus situation it is still pending to be published. Last year around 17,000 visitors enjoyed the cinema experience in that unique environment.

Kinodvor will also launch a three-day free-of-charge event, which will take place on Congress square between 11 and 13 August, celebrating special events of the past.

"The response of the audience every year is very positive, especially if we show less demanding films. Unfortunately, we are still waiting for the final decision to launch both the events depending on the latest COVID-19 restrictions," Aliki Klagasidu, PR representative of Kinodvor, told FNE.

Kino Bežigrad organised drive-in screenings in May, showing films like La-la Land and Bohemian Rhapsody, with some other popular titles from the 1960’s. "The response of the audience was phenomenal and we sold out 80% of the shows, so we decided to run it again in September," Nuša Gril, PR representative of Kino Bežigrad, told FNE.

Kino Bežigrad also launched open-air screenings in the Water City Atlantis in Ljubljana, starting 2 July with The Great Gatsby and finishing on 17 July, showing among others the Slovenian youth comedy A Summer in a Sea-Shell (1986, Viba film), Mamma Mia! and A Star is Born. The same programme will be also shown in Portorož, Izola, Bled and Terme Čatež.

Društvo za razvoj filmske kulture, Maribox and Maribor Puppet Theatre will also organise a traditional open-air cinema Minoriti between 24 July and 19 August. The programme will celebrate women, showing recent films with strong female characters and stories, and films made by women directors.

In addition, open-air screenings this summer will be presented in the Slovenian towns of Domžale, Idrija, Krško, Ptuj, Radovljica, Celje and Slovenj Gradec, organised by the Slovenian Art Cinema Asociation.