PRODUCTION: Slovenian National Television Shoots New Crime Series

Lotos Šparovec, Dario Varga and Jurij Drevenšek on the set of Cases of Inspector Vrenko

PORTOROŽ: Slovenia’s national television RTV Slovenija started shooting a new television crime series Cases of Inspector Vrenko / Primeri inšpektorja Vrenka on 1 August 2020 in Maribor. It is based on a series of novels by Tomaž Zupančič, alias Avgust Demšar.

After last year's on-air success of The Lake directed by Matevž Luzar and Klemen Dvornik, a crime tv series based on the well-known novel by Tadej Golob, RTV Slovenija decided to shoot a series of stories about a chief inspector Martin Vrenk, who faces numbers of unusual cases, interesting characters, intelligent plots and surprising twists.

The main role is played by Dario Varga, who also played in the comic TV series Naša mala klinika, produced and successfully launched on channel POP TV in the years 2004 – 2007 by Pro plus. The cast also includes Jurij Drevenšek, Lotos Šparovec and Katarina Čas.

The 50-day shooting of three novels, Oil on the Balcony, Retrospective and Thin Ice, will last till 15 October on locations in Maribor, Ljubljana, Otočec and Polževo.

The TV series will consist of six 50-minute episodes, which are planned to be aired on channel TV SLO1 in January of 2021.

Cases of Inspector Vrenko is entirely produced by RTV Slovenija with an estimated budget of 800,000 EUR.

Tomaž Zupančič, who wrote the novels under the pseudonym Avgust Demšar, is a professor of art pedagogy at the Maribor Faculty of Education. His two novels, Oil on the Balcony and Retrospective were nominated for the Kresnik award. It is the first time that one of his novels will be put on the television screen.

Production Information:

Producer: RTV Slovenija

Drama department

Credits:

Directors: Slobodan Maksimović, Boris Jurjašević

Screenwriters: Tomaž Zupančič, Gregor Fon, Martin Horvat DoP: Vladan G. Janković

Editors: Jurij Moškon

Production design: Mateja Medvedić

Costume design: Katarina Šavs

Make-up design: Eva Uršič

Cast: Dario Varga, Jurij Drevenšek, Lotos Šparovec, Katarina Čas, Janez Hočevar Rifle, Oskar Brajdič