FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film 2020 Announces Lineup

Another seven films will screen in the Slovenian minority coproductions competition. This year the festival will take place in Ljubljana, rather than in Portorož as in previous years. Due to this year's pandemic circumstances, no new domestic feature title will have its premiere, as all three have already been released in cinemas or broadcast on television.
A total of 44 domestic films (7 feature films, 7 medium-length films, 21 short films, 9 student films) and 9 minority coproductions (5 feature films, 1 long documentary, 3 short films) will be screened in the official competition and 51 of them will compete for Vesna awards.
The Panorama programme features 49 titles, with no full-length feature film (4 long documentaries, 8 medium-length films, 20 short films and 14 student films). Twelve short films dealing with pandemic issues will be shown in a special section titled Koronaprogram, and Tribute presents a selection of films of this year's Badjura Award recipient, Konrad Koni Steinbacher, an author of many short animated films.
The competition films will be screened in Ljubljana's cinema Komuna, while the Panorama programme and other special screenings will be broadcast on-line through a special web platform, built with the team from the national television RTV Slovenija.
Competition:
Feature Films:
Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)
Directed by Dejan Babošek
Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav
Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)
Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 / Košarkar naj bo (Slovenia)
Directed by Boris Bezić
Produced by Gustav Film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, MB Grip, Studio Ritem, Unicasting and Art Rebel 9
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Don't Forget to Breathe / Ne pozabi dihati (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by Quasar Multimedia (Italy), Studio Dim (Croatia), RAI Cinema (Italy), RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Long Documentaries:
Arson / Požig (Slovenia)
Directed by Majda Širca
Produced by RTV Slovenija
Ivan Bolle – A Lonesom Rider / Ivan Bolle – Volk samotar (Slovenia)
Directed by Matjaž Žbontar
Produced by Fatamorgana
Coproduced by Arkadena, Solsticij
Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Kino Šiška 10 / Kino Šiška 10 (Slovenia)
Directed by Maja Pavlin
Produced by RTV Slovenija
Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (full-length films):
Wonder When You'll Miss Me / Mi chiedo quando ti manchero’ / Sprašujem se, kdaj me boš pogrešala (Italy, Slovenia) feature
Directed by Francesco Fei
Produced by Apnea Film (Italy)
Coproduced by Invisibile Film (Italy), Casta Diva Pictures (Italy), Petra Pan Films (Slovenia), RAI Cinema (Italy)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Sardegna Film Comission Italy, RAI Cinema (Italy), Instituto Luce (Italy), Viba Film (Slovenia), Casa diva (Italy), Moovie (Italy), 22Dogs (Italy), Tax Credit (Italy)
Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia) feature
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions (Greece),
Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)
Supported by Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece) MEDIA – Creative Europe
Asymmetry / Asimetrija (Serbia, Slovenia, Italy) feature
Directed by Maša Nešković
Produced by This & That Productions (Serbia)
Coproduced by Korektif (Slovenia), Nightswim (Italy)
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature
Directed by Srđan Golubović
Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film
Paradise – A Second Life / Paradise – Una nuova vita / Paradise – novo življenje (Italy, Slovenia) feature
Directed by Davide del Degan
Produced by Pilgrim Film (Italy)
Coproduced by A Atalanta (Slovenia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film
Exemplary Behaviour / Pavyzdingas elgesys / Vzorno vedenje (Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Italy) documentary
Directed by Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius
Produced by Era Film (Lithuania), AGITPROP (Bulgaria), Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia)
Coproduced by Stefilm (Italy), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)