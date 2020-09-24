FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film 2020 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Only three Slovenian feature films and four long documentaries will be screened in the competition of the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, which will run from 6 to 11 October 2020.

Another seven films will screen in the Slovenian minority coproductions competition. This year the festival will take place in Ljubljana, rather than in Portorož as in previous years. Due to this year's pandemic circumstances, no new domestic feature title will have its premiere, as all three have already been released in cinemas or broadcast on television.

A total of 44 domestic films (7 feature films, 7 medium-length films, 21 short films, 9 student films) and 9 minority coproductions (5 feature films, 1 long documentary, 3 short films) will be screened in the official competition and 51 of them will compete for Vesna awards.

The Panorama programme features 49 titles, with no full-length feature film (4 long documentaries, 8 medium-length films, 20 short films and 14 student films). Twelve short films dealing with pandemic issues will be shown in a special section titled Koronaprogram, and Tribute presents a selection of films of this year's Badjura Award recipient, Konrad Koni Steinbacher, an author of many short animated films.

The competition films will be screened in Ljubljana's cinema Komuna, while the Panorama programme and other special screenings will be broadcast on-line through a special web platform, built with the team from the national television RTV Slovenija.

Competition:

Feature Films:

Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)

Directed by Dejan Babošek

Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav

Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)

Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 / Košarkar naj bo (Slovenia)

Directed by Boris Bezić

Produced by Gustav Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, MB Grip, Studio Ritem, Unicasting and Art Rebel 9

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Don't Forget to Breathe / Ne pozabi dihati (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by Quasar Multimedia (Italy), Studio Dim (Croatia), RAI Cinema (Italy), RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Long Documentaries:

Arson / Požig (Slovenia)

Directed by Majda Širca

Produced by RTV Slovenija

Ivan Bolle – A Lonesom Rider / Ivan Bolle – Volk samotar (Slovenia)

Directed by Matjaž Žbontar

Produced by Fatamorgana

Coproduced by Arkadena, Solsticij

Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Kino Šiška 10 / Kino Šiška 10 (Slovenia)

Directed by Maja Pavlin

Produced by RTV Slovenija



Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (full-length films):

Wonder When You'll Miss Me / Mi chiedo quando ti manchero’ / Sprašujem se, kdaj me boš pogrešala (Italy, Slovenia) feature

Directed by Francesco Fei

Produced by Apnea Film (Italy)

Coproduced by Invisibile Film (Italy), Casta Diva Pictures (Italy), Petra Pan Films (Slovenia), RAI Cinema (Italy)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Sardegna Film Comission Italy, RAI Cinema (Italy), Instituto Luce (Italy), Viba Film (Slovenia), Casa diva (Italy), Moovie (Italy), 22Dogs (Italy), Tax Credit (Italy)

Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia) feature

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions (Greece),

Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Supported by Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece) MEDIA – Creative Europe

Asymmetry / Asimetrija (Serbia, Slovenia, Italy) feature

Directed by Maša Nešković

Produced by This & That Productions (Serbia)

Coproduced by Korektif (Slovenia), Nightswim (Italy)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Father / Oče / Otac (Serbia, France, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina) feature

Directed by Srđan Golubović

Produced by Baš Čelik (Serbia), ASAP Films (France), Neue Mediopolis Film (Germany), Propeler Film (Croatia), Vertigo (Slovenia), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Coproduced by ZDF Arte (Germany), Arte France (France)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of Republic of Serbia, Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Ministère Français de la Culture et de la Communication - Institut Français – Aides aux Cinémas du Monde, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Slovenian Film Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA of the European Union, Viba Film

Paradise – A Second Life / Paradise – Una nuova vita / Paradise – novo življenje (Italy, Slovenia) feature

Directed by Davide del Degan

Produced by Pilgrim Film (Italy)

Coproduced by A Atalanta (Slovenia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film

Exemplary Behaviour / Pavyzdingas elgesys / Vzorno vedenje (Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Italy) documentary

Directed by Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius

Produced by Era Film (Lithuania), AGITPROP (Bulgaria), Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia)

Coproduced by Stefilm (Italy), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)