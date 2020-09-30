FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Apples

LJUBLJANA: The Greek/Polish/Slovenian coproduction Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe will be screened in the competition of the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film in Ljubljana (6-11 October 2020). This beguiling exploration of identity and reality is a debut feature by Greek writer-director Christos Nikou, who received international recognition with his short film Km (2012, Boo Productions ).

Amidst a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, middle-aged Aris finds himself enrolled in a recovery programme designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities. With prescribed daily tasks on cassette tapes so he can create new memories and document them on camera, Aris slides back into ordinary life. Then he meets Anna, a woman who is also in recovery.

"Apples, an allegorical comedy-drama, is at its core an effort to explore how our memory functions and how this affects us; how emotions affect our memory, and especially how our memory is affected by technology, which nowadays makes it very easy to record information," says the director Christos Nikou.

Slovenian Sašo Kalan and Tom Lemanjič worked on the film as sound engineers. Polish cinematographer Bartosz Swiniarski was the DoP. The film was coproduced by Ales Pavlin.

The film was produced by Iraklis Mavroeidis, Angelos Venetis and Aris Dagios through Boo Productions (Greece) in coproduction with Lava Films (Poland) and Perfo Production (Slovenia). It was supported by the Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), the Polish Film Institute (PISF) (Poland) and MEDIA – Creative Europe.

The shooting took take place in Athens.

The sales agent is Alpha Violet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Boo Productions (Greece)

Coproducers:

Lava Films (Poland)

Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Christos Nikou

Screenwriters: Christos Nikou, Stavros Raptis

DoP: Bartosz Swiniarski

Editor: Giorgos Zafeiris

Production Designer: Efi Birba

Costume Designer: Dimitra Liakoura

Make-up Artist: Kyriaky Melidou

Composer: Alexander Voulgaris (aka The Boy)

Sound Designer: Leandros Ntounis

Cast: Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovasili, Anna Kalaitzidou, Argiris Bakirtzis