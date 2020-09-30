FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Apples

Amidst a worldwide pandemic that causes sudden amnesia, middle-aged Aris finds himself enrolled in a recovery programme designed to help unclaimed patients build new identities. With prescribed daily tasks on cassette tapes so he can create new memories and document them on camera, Aris slides back into ordinary life. Then he meets Anna, a woman who is also in recovery.
"Apples, an allegorical comedy-drama, is at its core an effort to explore how our memory functions and how this affects us; how emotions affect our memory, and especially how our memory is affected by technology, which nowadays makes it very easy to record information," says the director Christos Nikou.
Slovenian Sašo Kalan and Tom Lemanjič worked on the film as sound engineers. Polish cinematographer Bartosz Swiniarski was the DoP. The film was coproduced by Ales Pavlin.
The film was produced by Iraklis Mavroeidis, Angelos Venetis and Aris Dagios through Boo Productions (Greece) in coproduction with Lava Films (Poland) and Perfo Production (Slovenia). It was supported by the Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), the Polish Film Institute (PISF) (Poland) and MEDIA – Creative Europe.
The shooting took take place in Athens.
The sales agent is Alpha Violet.
Production Information:
Producer:
Boo Productions (Greece)
Coproducers:
Lava Films (Poland)
Perfo Production (Slovenia)
Credits:
Director: Christos Nikou
Screenwriters: Christos Nikou, Stavros Raptis
DoP: Bartosz Swiniarski
Editor: Giorgos Zafeiris
Production Designer: Efi Birba
Costume Designer: Dimitra Liakoura
Make-up Artist: Kyriaky Melidou
Composer: Alexander Voulgaris (aka The Boy)
Sound Designer: Leandros Ntounis
Cast: Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovasili, Anna Kalaitzidou, Argiris Bakirtzis