FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Wonder When You'll Miss Me

LJUBLJANA: Francesco Fei's road film Wonder When You'll Miss Me / Mi chiedo quando ti manchero’ / Sprašujem se, kdaj me boš pogrešala will be screened in the competition of the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film in Ljubljana (6-11 October 2020). This Italian/Slovenian coproduction is based on the second book by the prematurely deceased American writer Amanda Davis.

Amanda is seventeen and has a difficult past. To face the world, she has created an exuberant and politically incorrect imaginary friend who guides her through her greatest challenges: to grow up and take possession of her life. Hers is a story about courage and determination, adventurous and romantic, ferocious and yet funny.

"Amanda allows us to fully understand how strange, hostile, unknown and incomprehensible the world can be from the point of view of a teenager in our time. But the world is and can be full of hope if you desire, and sometimes you can learn to fly. This is the starting point of this film," Fei said.

The cast includes the acclaimed Slovenian actress Maruša Majer, the Slovenian Shooting Star at Berlin Film Festival in 2017 and the recipient of the Vesna award for best actress at the 20th Festival of Slovenian Film for the film Ivan (Staragara, 2017).

The film was produced by Francesco Fei through Apnea Film (Italy) in coproduction with Invisibile Film (Italy), Casta Diva Pictures (Italy), Petra Pan Films (Slovenia) and RAI Cinema (Italy). It was supported by by the Slovenian Film Centre with 60,000 EUR, Sardegna Film Comission Italy, RAI Cinema (Italy), Instituto Luce (Italy), Viba Film (Slovenia), Casa diva (Italy), Moovie (Italy), 22Dogs (Italy) and Tax Credit (Italy).

"The total budget is 647,000 EUR," Slovenian coproducer Petra Seliškar told FNE.

The shooting took place in Italy (Sardinia, Milano) and Slovenia in 2018 and 2019. The cinema release in Slovenia is not yet scheduled but it is expected that the film will be released through the Slovenian Art Cinema Association. The sales agent is Rai cinema & Istituto Luce cine citta.

Production Information:

Producer:

Apnea Film (Italy)

Coproducers:

Invisibile Film (Italy)

Casta Diva Pictures (Italy)

Petra Pan Films (Slovenia)

RAI Cinema (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Franceso Fei

Screenwriters: Francesco Fei, Luca Infascelli, Chiara Barzini

DoP: Brand Ferro

Editor: Claudio Bonafede

Production Designer: Matteo Maiocchi

Costume Designers: Silvia Capra, Gaya Mugnai

Sound Designer: Vladimir Rakić

Music: Erika M. Anderson (as Ema)

Cast: Beatrice Grannò, Claudia Marsicano, Dragan Mishevski, Maruša Majer, Federica Fracassi, Riccardo Alemanni