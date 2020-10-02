FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Ivan Bolle – A Lonesome Rider

LJUBLJANA: Matjaž Žbontar's Ivan Bolle – A Lonesome Rider / Ivan Bolle – Volk samotar will be screened in the competition of the 23nd Festival of Slovenian Film in Ljubljana (6-11 October 2020). This feature documentary is a portrait of Ivan Bolle, an unknown Slovenian filmmaker who made films in the 1930s, documenting various events in and around Ljubljana. His film opus includes four medium-length fiction films set in the mountains.

Ivan Bolle was the first Slovenian filmmaker to screen films with sound, playing music from his rich collection of classical records or previously recorded sound effects on a gramophone player at 78 rpm. He also experimented with film colouring, and was a versatile figure in the world of cinema, serving as a screenwriter, director, camera operator, and actor.

"It was 13 years ago that I discovered Bolle’s precious legacy in the Antika Carniola antique shop. I was completely in awe of this unknown filmmaker who made films in the 1930s in the rare Pathé format of 9.5 mm," says director and screenwriter Matjaž Žbontar.

The film was produced by Matjaž Žbontar through Fatamorgana in coproduction with Arkadena, Solsticij and Studio Ritem with the total budget of 84,000 EUR. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre in the amount of 45,000 EUR.

The shooting took place in Studio Arkadena and KUD Ljubljana in 2019.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fatamorgana (Slovenia)

Coproduceers:

Arkadena (Slovenia)

Solsticij (Slovenia)

Studio Ritem (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Matjaž Žbontar

Screenwriter: Matjaž Žbontar

DoP: Jure Černec, Radovan Čok

Editor: Haris Atajić

Production Designer: Vesna Veselinović

Costume Designer: Tanja Skrbic Birgmajer

Make-Up Artist: Anja Godina

Sound Designer: Borut Berden

Cast: Jan Bučar, Rok Vihar, Gojmir Lešnjak, Lili Kermauner, Maša Medved, Zala Ana Štiglic