FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2020: Exemplary Behaviour

LJUBLJANA: Audrius Mickevičius and Nerijus Milerius's long documentary Exemplary Behaviour will be screened in the competition of the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film in Ljubljana (6-11 October 2020). This Lithuanian/Bulgarian/Slovenian/Italian coproduction is a personally motivated story about long-term prisoners in one of Lithuanian prison facilities.

Having experienced the loss of his killed brother, director Audrius Mickevičius went to the Lukiškės prison to examine the paradox of “exemplary behaviour”. Mickevičius met Rimantas and Rolandas, sentenced to life but driven by the hope of change. Mickevičius himself experienced the journey from anger to forgiveness, which was interrupted by his terminal disease.

"A few years ago, my elder brother was killed by two men. One of the murderers escaped punishment while the second, who took the blame for the crime, was later released from the prison for exemplary behaviour. This made me decide to conduct socio-artistic research on what ‘exemplary behaviour’ can mean in the case of a murderer," director Audrius Mickevičius explains his motive for the film.

The film was produced by Rasa Miskinyte through Era Film (Lithuania), Martichka Bozhilova throught AGITPROP (Bolgaria) and Igor Pediček through Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia) in coproduction with Stefilm (Italy) and RTV Slovenija (Slovenia). "The total budget is 247,000 EUR, provided by all the involved production companies," Slovenian producer Igor Pediček told FNE.

The shooting took place in Lithuania in 2018 and 2019.

Production Information:

Producers:

Era Film (Lithuania)

AGITPROP (Bolgaria)

Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Stefilm (Italy)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Directors: Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius

Screenwriter: Audrius Mickevičius

DoP: Valdas Jarutis, Audrius Kemežys

Editor: Ema Konstantinova

Composer: Marjan Šijanec

Sound Designer: Saulius Urbanavičius

Cast: Dr. Bernard Stiegler, Roland Čerapokas, Rimas Alekna, Ingrida Čerapokiene, Audrious Mickevičius