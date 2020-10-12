FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film 2020 Ends with No Main Award

That left the top remaining awards going to Martin Turk’s Don’t Forget to Breathe, which won the Vesna Award for best fiction feature film, and Jani Sever’s Antigone - How Dare We!, which won the Vesna Award for the best long documentary, Primož Bezjak for the leading male role and Miloš Kalusek for editing. The film also won the FIPRESCI award of Association of Slovenian Film Critics.
Jelka Stergel, the director of the festival, commented, "Considering the fact that this year's selection of competition films, especially feature fiction films, was smaller than in the previous years, it is clear that some awards were not given. The jury has decided that of all the competition films none represented such a special achievement to deserve any of the prizes that were not given."
An official statement added that the situation came about as "a result of conditions that discourage the funding of new as well as completion of ongoing projects."
The special Festival of Slovenian Film Award for the best short Corona themed film was given to short fiction What Day Is It? / Kateri dan sploh je? produced and directed by Luka Marčetić.
The members of the jury for the Official Competition (directors Katja Colja and Siniša Gačić, film critic Matic Majcen, film theorist and lecturer Polona Petek, and actor Maja Sever) decided not to give Vesna Awards for the best picture (Grand Prix), directing, screenplay, leading actress, make-up and best animation film.
Altogether 126 films (51 in the competition, 49 in Panorama and another 26 in special sections) were screened in cinema Komuna and on the special VOD platform.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Vesna Award for Best Feature Film: not given
Vesna Award for Best Narrative Feature:
Don't Forget to Breathe / Ne pozabi dihati (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)
Directed by Martin Turk
Produced by Bela film
Coproduced by Quasar Multimedia (Italy), Studio Dim (Croatia), RAI Cinema (Italy), RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe, RE-ACT, Viba film
Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film
Vesna Award for Best Direction: not given
Vesna Award for Best Screenplay: not given
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role: not given
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role: Primož Bezjak for Antigone – How Dare We!
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Katarina Čas for Paradise – A Second Life / Paradise – Una nuova vita / Paradiž – novo življenje (Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Davide del Degan
Produced by Pilgrim Film (Italy)
Coproduced by A Atalanta (Slovenia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Gojmir Lešnjak for Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 / Košarkar naj bo 2 (Slovenia)
Directed by Boris Bezić
Produced by Gustav Film
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, MB Grip, Studio Ritem, Unicasting and Art Rebel 9
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Photography: Radislav Jovanov – Gonzo for Don’t Forget to Breath
Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
Marjan Šijanec for Exemplary Behaviour / Pavyzdingas elgesys / Vzorno vedenje (Lithuania, Bolgaria, Slovenia, Italy), documentary
Directed by Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius
Produced by Era Film (Lithuania), AGITPROP (Bolgaria), Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia)
Coproduced by Stefilm (Italy), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)
Vesna Award for Best Editing: Miloše Kalusek for Antigone – How Dare We!
Vesna Award for Best Production Design: Niko Novak for Paradise – A Second Life
Vesna Award for Best Costume Design: Polonca Valentinčič for Paradise – A Second Life
Vesna Award for Best Make-Up: not given
Vesna Award for Best Sound: Sašo Kalan and Tom Lemajič for Apples
Vesna Award for Best Short Film:
Bits / Delčki
Directed by Áron Horváth Botka
Produced by A Atalanta
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)
Directed by Christos Nikou
Produced by Boo Productions (Greece)
Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)
Supported by Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), MEDIA – Creative Europe
Vesna Award for Best Animated Film: not given
Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
Playing / Igra (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lun Sevnik
Produced by FAMU
Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work:
Vesna Goodbye (Slovenia, Australia), short fiction
Directed by Sara Kern
Produced by Cvinger film (Slovenia), Sweetshop & Green (Australia), Truce Films (Australia)
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)
Directed by Dejan Babošek
Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav
Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Gmajna (Slovenia), student long documentary
Directed by Sebastian Korenič Tratnik
Produced by AGRFT
Vesna Audience Award:
Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)
Directed by Dejan Babošek
Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav
Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)
FIPRESCI Award:
Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)
Directed by Jani Sever
Produced by Sever & Sever
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film