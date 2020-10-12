FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film 2020 Ends with No Main Award

LJUBLJANA: The 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film , which ran in Ljubljana from 6 to 11 October 2020, ended with no grand prix for the main Vesna Award for best full-length film. Another five Vesna Awards were not given out this year.

That left the top remaining awards going to Martin Turk’s Don’t Forget to Breathe, which won the Vesna Award for best fiction feature film, and Jani Sever’s Antigone - How Dare We!, which won the Vesna Award for the best long documentary, Primož Bezjak for the leading male role and Miloš Kalusek for editing. The film also won the FIPRESCI award of Association of Slovenian Film Critics.

Jelka Stergel, the director of the festival, commented, "Considering the fact that this year's selection of competition films, especially feature fiction films, was smaller than in the previous years, it is clear that some awards were not given. The jury has decided that of all the competition films none represented such a special achievement to deserve any of the prizes that were not given."

An official statement added that the situation came about as "a result of conditions that discourage the funding of new as well as completion of ongoing projects."

The special Festival of Slovenian Film Award for the best short Corona themed film was given to short fiction What Day Is It? / Kateri dan sploh je? produced and directed by Luka Marčetić.

The members of the jury for the Official Competition (directors Katja Colja and Siniša Gačić, film critic Matic Majcen, film theorist and lecturer Polona Petek, and actor Maja Sever) decided not to give Vesna Awards for the best picture (Grand Prix), directing, screenplay, leading actress, make-up and best animation film.

Altogether 126 films (51 in the competition, 49 in Panorama and another 26 in special sections) were screened in cinema Komuna and on the special VOD platform.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film: not given

Vesna Award for Best Narrative Feature:

Don't Forget to Breathe / Ne pozabi dihati (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia)

Directed by Martin Turk

Produced by Bela film

Coproduced by Quasar Multimedia (Italy), Studio Dim (Croatia), RAI Cinema (Italy), RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA – Creative Europe, RE-ACT, Viba film

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film

Vesna Award for Best Direction: not given

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay: not given

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role: not given

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role: Primož Bezjak for Antigone – How Dare We!

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Katarina Čas for Paradise – A Second Life / Paradise – Una nuova vita / Paradiž – novo življenje (Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Davide del Degan

Produced by Pilgrim Film (Italy)

Coproduced by A Atalanta (Slovenia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Gojmir Lešnjak for Let Him Be a Basketball Player 2 / Košarkar naj bo 2 (Slovenia)

Directed by Boris Bezić

Produced by Gustav Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, MB Grip, Studio Ritem, Unicasting and Art Rebel 9

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Photography: Radislav Jovanov – Gonzo for Don’t Forget to Breath

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Marjan Šijanec for Exemplary Behaviour / Pavyzdingas elgesys / Vzorno vedenje (Lithuania, Bolgaria, Slovenia, Italy), documentary

Directed by Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius

Produced by Era Film (Lithuania), AGITPROP (Bolgaria), Casablanca Film Production (Slovenia)

Coproduced by Stefilm (Italy), RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Best Editing: Miloše Kalusek for Antigone – How Dare We!

Vesna Award for Best Production Design: Niko Novak for Paradise – A Second Life

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design: Polonca Valentinčič for Paradise – A Second Life

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up: not given

Vesna Award for Best Sound: Sašo Kalan and Tom Lemajič for Apples

Vesna Award for Best Short Film:

Bits / Delčki

Directed by Áron Horváth Botka

Produced by A Atalanta

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions (Greece)

Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Supported by Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), MEDIA – Creative Europe

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film: not given

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

Playing / Igra (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lun Sevnik

Produced by FAMU

Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work:

Vesna Goodbye (Slovenia, Australia), short fiction

Directed by Sara Kern

Produced by Cvinger film (Slovenia), Sweetshop & Green (Australia), Truce Films (Australia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Screen Australia

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)

Directed by Dejan Babošek

Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav

Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Gmajna (Slovenia), student long documentary

Directed by Sebastian Korenič Tratnik

Produced by AGRFT

Vesna Audience Award:

Breakthrough / Preboj (Slovenia)

Directed by Dejan Babošek

Produced by Narayan Produkcija, Zveza borcev za vrednoste NOB Slovenije, KZD Triglav

Coproduced by Studio Ritem (Slovenia)

FIPRESCI Award:

Antigone – How Dare We! / Antigona – Kako si upamo! (Slovenia)

Directed by Jani Sever

Produced by Sever & Sever

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba film