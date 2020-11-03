FESTIVALS: Slovenian Animateka 2020 Goes Online

LJUBLJANA: The 17th edition of the Slovenian festival of animated film Animateka has announced that the festival will take place in an extended hybrid online and in-person format on 30 November – 9 December 2020.

The festival's director Igor Prassel called 2020 “a year of learning,” saying in a statement: “The Animateka team sees a challenge in this situation and we will do our best to make the online festival edition as original and heartfelt as possible. We are ready for this experiment, while deep down inside we can’t wait to get back to normal.”

A Croatian retrospective and feature length animated films will be screened at the Slovenian Cinematheque, due to copyright restrictions. The entire programme and the competition films will be announced on 15 November.