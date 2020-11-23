FESTIVALS: Greek/Polish/Slovenian Apples Wins 2020 Ljubljana IFF

Andrej Štritof and Aleš Pavlin, Perfo Production, receiving the Kingfisher Award for Apples

LJUBLJANA: The Greek/Polish/Slovenian coproduction drama Apples / Sadeži pozabe by Christos Nikou won the Kingfisher Award for best film at the 31st Ljubljana IFF .

This bittersweet fantasy drama about painful memories has already won nine international awards, among them the Vesna award for best minority coproduction at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, the New Waves Award as the best film of the Seville European Film Festival 2020 and the Silver Hugo award for the best screenplay at the 56th Chicago International Film Festival.

The festival, which ran under the COVID-19 restrictions, was held only online from 11 to 22 November. It screened 23 feature films and 16 short films representing 29 countries.

The complete list of winners follows:

Kingfisher Award for Best Film:

Apples / Mila / Sadeži pozabe (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions (Greece)

Coproduced by Lava Films (Poland), Perfo Production (Slovenia)

Supported by Greek Film Center (Greece), ERT (Greece), Polish Film Institute PISF (Poland), MEDIA – Creative Europe

Special Mention:

My Morning Laughter / Moj jutranji smeh / Moj jutranji smeh (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

Produced by Altertise (Serbia)

Coproduced by Cinnerent (Serbia)

Supported Film Center Serbia

FIPRESCI Prize:

Exile / Exil / Izgnanstvo (Kosovo, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Visar Morina

Best Short Film:

Invisible Hero / Invisivel Heroi (Portugal, France)

Directed by Cristèle Alves Meira

Special Mention:

Winter in the Rainforest / Talv vihmametsas (Estonia, Mexico, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Art Cinema Network of Slovenia Award:

Martin Eden (Italy, France)

Directed by Pietrao Marcello

Special Mention:

Sweat (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Lava Films (Poland)