FESTIVALS: Slovenian Animateka Announces Pitching and Competition Titles

LJUBLJANA: The 17th edition of Animateka will screen 33 short animated films at this year’s festival, which will be held online from 30 November to 9 December 2020. Six projects from former Yugoslavian countries have been selected for Animateka PRO Pitch, taking place on 1 December.

The festival will screen 47 films in the European Young Talents competition and 19 films for its Children’s Jury. Altogether, the festival will screen 338 shorts and 9 features, many of them available worldwide.

The following six projects in development have been selected by AnimatekaPRO Pitch:

Child in Me (Serbia)

Directors/Producers: Andjela Joković, Andrijana Sofranić Šućur

Produced by NANA 143

Diogenes (North Macedonia)

Directors/Producers: Krste Gospodinovski, Zharko Ivanov

Produced by Flip Book Productions

Leptir (Croatia)

Directors/Producers: Sunčana Brkulj, Draško Ivezić

Produced by Adriatic Animation

Leopold (Serbia, Australia)

Director/Producer: Igor Ćorić

Produced by Artrake

Luknje (Slovenia)

Directors/Producers: Sofiya Kruglikova, Andrej Kamnik

Produced by ALUO, University of Ljubljana

Switch (Serbia, Bulgaria)

Directors/Producers: Dalibor Rajninger, Vessela Dantcheva

Produced by Compote Collective