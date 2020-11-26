FESTIVALS: Slovenian Animateka Announces Pitching and Competition Titles

The festival will screen 47 films in the European Young Talents competition and 19 films for its Children’s Jury. Altogether, the festival will screen 338 shorts and 9 features, many of them available worldwide.
The following six projects in development have been selected by AnimatekaPRO Pitch:
Child in Me (Serbia)
Directors/Producers: Andjela Joković, Andrijana Sofranić Šućur
Produced by NANA 143
Diogenes (North Macedonia)
Directors/Producers: Krste Gospodinovski, Zharko Ivanov
Produced by Flip Book Productions
Leptir (Croatia)
Directors/Producers: Sunčana Brkulj, Draško Ivezić
Produced by Adriatic Animation
Leopold (Serbia, Australia)
Director/Producer: Igor Ćorić
Produced by Artrake
Luknje (Slovenia)
Directors/Producers: Sofiya Kruglikova, Andrej Kamnik
Produced by ALUO, University of Ljubljana
Switch (Serbia, Bulgaria)
Directors/Producers: Dalibor Rajninger, Vessela Dantcheva
Produced by Compote Collective