FESTIVALS: Serbia Takes Audience Award at Slovenia’s Animateka Fest 2020

LJUBLJANA: The Serbian short film Mud Chronicles by Vuk Palibrk won the ;DASF Audience Award and a prize of 1,000 EUR at the awards ceremony of the 17th edition of Animateka International Animated Film Festival on 6 December 2020. The festival took place in an online format.

The Children Jury Award and a prize of 1,000 EUR went to the Lithuanian short Matilda and the Spare Head by Ignas Meilunas. Films from Poland and Croatia received special mentions.

The winning films are:

Jury Grand Prix

Average Happiness (Switzerland)

Directed by Maa Gehrig

Special Mentions

Peel (Switzerland)

Directed by Samuel Patthey, Silvain Monney

Sogni al campo (France, Italy)

Directed by Mara Cerri, Magda Guidi

Last Supper (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Dumała

Land of the Burning Hearts (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Mescolini, Valentino Presti, Marco Rinicella

Events Meant to Be Forgotten (Croatia)

Directed by Marko Tadić

YOUNG TALENT AWARD: A School of Arts (University of Nova Gorica) and Academy of Fine Arts and Design (University of Ljubljana) Award:

Ahead (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Ala Nunu Leszynska

Special mention of the student jury:

Marbles (Poland)

Directed by Natalia Spychala

THE ELEPHANT: Children Jury Award

Matilda and the Spare Head (Lithuania)

Directed by Ignas Meilūnas

;DSAF AUDIENCE AWARD

Mud Chronicles (Serbia)

Directed by Vuk Palibrk