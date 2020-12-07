FESTIVALS: Serbia Takes Audience Award at Slovenia’s Animateka Fest 2020

The Children Jury Award and a prize of 1,000 EUR went to the Lithuanian short Matilda and the Spare Head by Ignas Meilunas. Films from Poland and Croatia received special mentions.
The winning films are:
Jury Grand Prix
Average Happiness (Switzerland)
Directed by Maa Gehrig
Special Mentions
Peel (Switzerland)
Directed by Samuel Patthey, Silvain Monney
Sogni al campo (France, Italy)
Directed by Mara Cerri, Magda Guidi
Last Supper (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Dumała
Land of the Burning Hearts (Italy)
Directed by Francesco Mescolini, Valentino Presti, Marco Rinicella
Events Meant to Be Forgotten (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Tadić
YOUNG TALENT AWARD: A School of Arts (University of Nova Gorica) and Academy of Fine Arts and Design (University of Ljubljana) Award:
Ahead (UK, Portugal)
Directed by Ala Nunu Leszynska
Special mention of the student jury:
Marbles (Poland)
Directed by Natalia Spychala
THE ELEPHANT: Children Jury Award
Matilda and the Spare Head (Lithuania)
Directed by Ignas Meilūnas
;DSAF AUDIENCE AWARD
Mud Chronicles (Serbia)
Directed by Vuk Palibrk