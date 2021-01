FNE TV spoke to Nataša Bučar in this video podcast shortly before the Slovenian government finally paid the delayed 2020 funding for the Slovenian filmmakers.

She talks about the impact of COVID in 2020 and looks forward to 2021 as a year of recovery following the year end payment to Slovenian filmmakers by the government, and talks about new productions slated to shoot in 2021.

Click HERE for the video interview.