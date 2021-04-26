PRODUCTION: First Slovenian Christmas Film Beanie Wraps Shooting

LJUBLJANA: Slobodan Maksimović finished shooting his live-action feature Beanie / Kapa on 22 April 2021. This Slovenian/Luxembourg/Croatian/Slovak coproduction is the first Slovenian Christmas film and is expected to premiere in November 2021.

Beanie is a story about a nine-year-old boy Erik, who has to live in a youth home, and the seven-year-old Lučka from a good-standing family. Because it is Christmas, both children hope that their most secret wishes will come true: Erik hopes to spend the Christmas evening with his parents, while Lučka wishes for a younger sister and a dog. By coincidence, they meet and experience a true Christmas adventure.

Saša Eržen penned the script. Young newcomers Gaj Črnič and Kaja Podreberšek star alongside well-known Slovenian film actors.

“We were shooting during the pandemic. Fortunately, we could work without interruptions, as not a single member of the team fell ill throughout the shooting. The time of the pandemic had some good sides as well. During Christmas time, Ljubljana was reserved only for us. The streets were empty and quiet, while the adorned city looked like the most wonderful film studio,” director Slobodan Maksimović sums up his shooting experience.

It was particularly challenging to organise this extensive and diverse team during the pandemic, while the authors, the actors, as well as the technical crew were international, says producer Ida Weiss.

Beanie is produced by Ida Weiss through Slovenian Senca Studio and coproduced by Wady Films from Luxembourg, Objectif from Slovakia, and Studio Dim from Croatia. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian public television RTV Slovenia, the Croatian public television HRT, the Slovak public television RTVS, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration, and the Re-Act regional fund. Viba film studio provided technical support.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana and Zagreb between January and April 2021.

The premiere and distribution of the film are planned for November 2021.

Production Information:

Producers:

Senca Studio (Slovenia)



Coproducers:

Wady Films (Luxembourg)

Objectif (Slovakia)

Studio Dim (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Slobodan Maksimović

Screenwriter: Saša Eržen

DoP: Sven Pepeonik

Editor: Jurij Moškon

Production designer: Mateja Medvedič

Costume designer: Carmen di Pinto

Make-up artist: Eva Uršič

Composer: Michal Novinski

Sound: Arnaud Mellet

Cast: Gaj Črnič, Kaja Podreberšek, Ajda Smrekar, Mojca Fatur, Frano Mašković, René Štúr, Klemen Slakonja, Zala Đurić Ribič, Mila Maksimović, Tilen Kolbe, Emil Kulović, Jernej Kuntner, Klemen Klemen, Jaka Fon, Lotos Vincenc Šparovec, Nina Valič, Primož Pirnat