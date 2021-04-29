FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film Returns to Portorož with New Director

LJUBLJANA: The 24th Festival of Slovenian Film returns to Portorož with a new director Bojan Labović. The festival will take place 11-17 October 2021 and the submissions for the applications will be open in the second half of June 2021.

The Festival of Slovenian Film (FSF), which took place in Ljubljana in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, is returning to the coastal town of Portorož for the next three years. It will be headed by the film and television screenwriter and director Bojan Labović, who emphasised that in view of the general pressure to commercialise filmmaking and its perception, the festival would focus on finding a balanced interest between the authors’ perspective, the expert public and the audience.

The FSF also has a new council, appointed by Nataša Bučar, director of the Slovenian Film Centre. Its members are: Nina Ukmar, the representative of the Art Cinema Network of Slovenia, director Blaž Završnik, actor Urban Kuntarič, producers Zoran Dževerdanović and Tomi Matić, the representative of the local community Matej Knepp, and the president of the council Jelka Stergel.

Born in 1961 Bojan Labović studied direction and screenwriting at the FAMU, where he attained his MA in documentary filmmaking. He has created various documentary and live-action documentary films and series, and directed several television shows and theatre stage performances.