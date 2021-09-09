LJUBLJANA: Several acclaimed Slovenian films will be screened at the Casa del cinema in Rome on 11-12 September 2021, as an appetizer for the focus on Slovenian cinema, which will be presented by the MedFilm Festival from 5 to 14 November 2021.

The event called Slovenian Film – Close and Far is the first Slovenian film weekend in Rome and includes the classic Valley of Peace by France Štiglic, which premiered at the 1957 Cannes Film Festival, as well as Consequences (2018) by Darko Štante, produced by Temporama, coproduced by Zwinger film, NuFrame, 100, the documentary Playing Men (2017) by Matjaž Ivanišin, and Don’t Forget to Breathe (2019) by Martin Turk, produced by Bela Film.

All of the films will be introduced by Giulio Casadei, the artistic director of the MedFilm Festival.

In addition to the MedFilm Festival, the event's partners include the Trieste Film Festival and the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Rome.

