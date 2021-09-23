LJUBLJANA: The first Slovenian film retrospective in Izmir will screen six Slovenian feature films and six short films during the 7th Balkan Panorama Film Festival, taking place in Izmir, Turkey, from 27 September to 3 October 2021. All the films were co-financed by the Slovenian Film Centre , which is organising the Slovenian focus.

The selection includes Sanremo by Miroslav Mandić, Slovenia’s bid for the 2022 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category, and the short film Vesna Goodbye by Sara Kern, both selected for the competition programme of the festival. Sanremo was produced by Slovenia’s Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Italy's Quasar Multimedia.

The retrospective also includes Urša Menart’s debut feature My Last Year as a Loser (2018, produced by Vertigo in coproduction with NuFrame, 100 and RTV Slovenia), Sonja Prosenc's sophomore feature History of Love (2018, produced by Slovenia’s Monoo in coproduction with Norwegian Incitus Film and Italian Nefertiti film, and in association with RTV Slovenija and RAI Cinema), and the documentary Playing Men (2017) by Matjaž Ivanišin.

Sponsored by the Slovenian FIlm Centre

