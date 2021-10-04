FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož 2021 Announces Lineup

The programme committee reviewed 125 submitted films and included 87 in the festival programme, of which 54 will compete for Vesna awards in the competition programme: ten long films (six feature films, four long documentaries), nine minority coproductions (seven feature films, two documentaries), two medium-length, 21 short and 12 student films.
Slovenian actor Primož Bezjak, Croatian director and producer Dana Budisavljević, and Serbian director and screenwriter Želimir Žilnik are the members of the international jury for full-length competition films.
This year's recipient of the lifetime achievement Badjura Award is the film innovator and sound engineer Emilija Soklič.
All the films will be screened in the three venues of Avditorij Portorož, as well as at the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.
LINEUP:
Feature Films:
Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)
Directed by Blaž Završnik
Produced by Bandera
Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer
Produced by Forum Ljubljana
Coproduced by Delirium films, Sektor Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film
Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sinko
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film
Once Were Humans / Nekoč so bili ljudje (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Goran Vojnović
Produced by Arsmedia
Coproduced by MB Grip, NuFrame, 100, Apapaja
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)
Directed by Miroslav Mandić
Produced by Filmostovje
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipitfilm
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Long Documentaries:
Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001
Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)
Directed by Jurij Gruden
Produced by Senca Studio
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Studio Viba Film
No Man Is an Island / Septembrska klasa (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Igor Šterk
Produced by A.A.C Production.
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gabisof, Spiritus Movens, Gustav Film, Teleking, 100
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Newsreel 80 – Metka,Meki / Filmski obzornik 80 – Metka, Meki (Slovenia)
Directed by Nika Autor
Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (full-length films):
Only Human / Homo (North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Igor Ivanov
Produced by Skopje film studio, Art & Popcorn, Trigger, Gala film, Iridum Film
Droneman / Modelar (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Petr Zelenka
Produced by 0.7 KM Films, the Czech Television, Hangar films, Punchart Films, Fabula, RTV Slovenija
Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil) Feature film
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, RTV Slovenija, Studio Viba Film, RT Features
Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Feature film
Directed by Srdjan Dragojević
Produced by Delirium films, Ma.ja.de Fiction, Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio dim, Montenegro Max Films, Novi film
Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France) Feature film
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production, Keplerfilm, Tramal films, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine
Tune Up / Po tamburi (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Stanislav Tomić
Produced by Kaos, Krug film, K12, Supermarket
Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Laura Samani
Produced by Nefertiti Film, Tomsa Films, Vertigo, RAI Cinema
Storkman / Starec in štorklja (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy) Documentary
Directed by Tomislav Jelinčić
Produced by Antitalent, Tramal films, Transmedia, RTV Slovenija, HRT
The Wire / Žica (Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, Lithuania), Documentary
Directed by Tiha K. Gudac
Produced by Off World
Coproduced by Kinoteka, Urgh!, Relation4 media, In Script, Umedia, VRT, RTV Slovenija