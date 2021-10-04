04-10-2021

FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož 2021 Announces Lineup

    LJUBLJANA: Six new Slovenian feature films and four long documentaries will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film, which will run in Portorož 12 - 18 October 2021 with a new director Bojan Labović and a new council presided by Jelka Stergel.

    The programme committee reviewed 125 submitted films and included 87 in the festival programme, of which 54 will compete for Vesna awards in the competition programme: ten long films (six feature films, four long documentaries), nine minority coproductions (seven feature films, two documentaries), two medium-length, 21 short and 12 student films.

    Slovenian actor Primož Bezjak, Croatian director and producer Dana Budisavljević, and Serbian director and screenwriter Želimir Žilnik are the members of the international jury for full-length competition films.

    This year's recipient of the lifetime achievement Badjura Award is the film innovator and sound engineer Emilija Soklič.

    All the films will be screened in the three venues of Avditorij Portorož, as well as at the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

    LINEUP:

    Feature Films:

    Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)
    Directed by Blaž Završnik
    Produced by Bandera

    Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer
    Produced by Forum Ljubljana
    Coproduced by Delirium films, Sektor Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film

    Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
    Directed by Darko Sinko
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

    Once Were Humans / Nekoč so bili ljudje (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Goran Vojnović
    Produced by Arsmedia
    Coproduced by MB Grip, NuFrame, 100, Apapaja
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)
    Directed by Miroslav Mandić
    Produced by Filmostovje
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipitfilm
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Long Documentaries:

    Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
    Directed by Marija Zidar
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001
    Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jurij Gruden
    Produced by Senca Studio
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Studio Viba Film

    No Man Is an Island / Septembrska klasa (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Igor Šterk
    Produced by A.A.C Production.
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gabisof, Spiritus Movens, Gustav Film, Teleking, 100
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Newsreel 80 – Metka,Meki / Filmski obzornik 80 – Metka, Meki (Slovenia)
    Directed by Nika Autor

    Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (full-length films):

    Only Human / Homo (North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Slovenia) Feature film
    Directed by Igor Ivanov
    Produced by Skopje film studio, Art & Popcorn, Trigger, Gala film, Iridum Film 

    Droneman / Modelar (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia) Feature film
    Directed by Petr Zelenka
    Produced by 0.7 KM Films, the Czech Television, Hangar films, Punchart Films, Fabula, RTV Slovenija

    Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil) Feature film
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, RTV Slovenija, Studio Viba Film, RT Features

    Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Feature film
    Directed by Srdjan Dragojević
    Produced by Delirium films, Ma.ja.de Fiction, Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio dim, Montenegro Max Films, Novi film

    Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France) Feature film
    Directed by Ivan Ikić
    Produced by SENSE Production, Keplerfilm, Tramal films, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine

    Tune Up / Po tamburi (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Feature film
    Directed by Stanislav Tomić
    Produced by Kaos, Krug film, K12, Supermarket

    Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film
    Directed by Laura Samani
    Produced by Nefertiti Film, Tomsa Films, Vertigo, RAI Cinema

    Storkman / Starec in štorklja (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy) Documentary
    Directed by Tomislav Jelinčić
    Produced by Antitalent, Tramal films, Transmedia, RTV Slovenija, HRT

    The Wire / Žica (Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, Lithuania),   Documentary
    Directed by Tiha K. Gudac
    Produced by Off World
    Coproduced by Kinoteka, Urgh!, Relation4 media, In Script, Umedia, VRT, RTV Slovenija

