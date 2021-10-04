FESTIVALS: Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož 2021 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Six new Slovenian feature films and four long documentaries will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film , which will run in Portorož 12 - 18 October 2021 with a new director Bojan Labović and a new council presided by Jelka Stergel.

The programme committee reviewed 125 submitted films and included 87 in the festival programme, of which 54 will compete for Vesna awards in the competition programme: ten long films (six feature films, four long documentaries), nine minority coproductions (seven feature films, two documentaries), two medium-length, 21 short and 12 student films.

Slovenian actor Primož Bezjak, Croatian director and producer Dana Budisavljević, and Serbian director and screenwriter Želimir Žilnik are the members of the international jury for full-length competition films.

This year's recipient of the lifetime achievement Badjura Award is the film innovator and sound engineer Emilija Soklič.

All the films will be screened in the three venues of Avditorij Portorož, as well as at the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

LINEUP:

Feature Films:

Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)

Directed by Blaž Završnik

Produced by Bandera

Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Deadlock / Zastoj (Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Vinko Möderndorfer

Produced by Forum Ljubljana

Coproduced by Delirium films, Sektor Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Studio Viba Film

Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sinko

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

Once Were Humans / Nekoč so bili ljudje (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Goran Vojnović

Produced by Arsmedia

Coproduced by MB Grip, NuFrame, 100, Apapaja

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Sanremo (Slovenia, Italy)

Directed by Miroslav Mandić

Produced by Filmostovje

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Incipitfilm

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Long Documentaries:

Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001

Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)

Directed by Jurij Gruden

Produced by Senca Studio

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, Studio Viba Film

No Man Is an Island / Septembrska klasa (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Igor Šterk

Produced by A.A.C Production.

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gabisof, Spiritus Movens, Gustav Film, Teleking, 100

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Newsreel 80 – Metka,Meki / Filmski obzornik 80 – Metka, Meki (Slovenia)

Directed by Nika Autor

Slovenian Minority Coproductions Competition (full-length films):

Only Human / Homo (North Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Igor Ivanov

Produced by Skopje film studio, Art & Popcorn, Trigger, Gala film, Iridum Film

Droneman / Modelar (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Petr Zelenka

Produced by 0.7 KM Films, the Czech Television, Hangar films, Punchart Films, Fabula, RTV Slovenija

Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil) Feature film

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, Spiritus Movens, SPOK Films, Staragara, RTV Slovenija, Studio Viba Film, RT Features

Heavens Above / Nebesa (Serbia, Germany, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) Feature film

Directed by Srdjan Dragojević

Produced by Delirium films, Ma.ja.de Fiction, Sektor Film, Forum Ljubljana, Studio dim, Montenegro Max Films, Novi film

Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France) Feature film

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production, Keplerfilm, Tramal films, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine

Tune Up / Po tamburi (Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Stanislav Tomić

Produced by Kaos, Krug film, K12, Supermarket

Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Laura Samani

Produced by Nefertiti Film, Tomsa Films, Vertigo, RAI Cinema

Storkman / Starec in štorklja (Croatia, Slovenia, Italy) Documentary

Directed by Tomislav Jelinčić

Produced by Antitalent, Tramal films, Transmedia, RTV Slovenija, HRT

The Wire / Žica (Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Norway, Lithuania), Documentary

Directed by Tiha K. Gudac

Produced by Off World

Coproduced by Kinoteka, Urgh!, Relation4 media, In Script, Umedia, VRT, RTV Slovenija