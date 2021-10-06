FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Once Were Humans

PORTOROŽ: Goran Vojnović's Once Were Humans / Nekoč so bili ljudje will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož (12 - 17 October 2021). This drama about two guys who get involved in human trafficking is Vojnović's third feature film.

Leo is an Italian who lives in Slovenia, while Vučko is a Bosnian who arrived in Slovenia as a child refugee. Leo only stays in Slovenia because of his ex-wife Tanja and his son Luka, hoping that they can become a family again. When they are refused a loan they need to renovate their restaurant, Leo and Vučko have no choice but to accept an offer from Gianni, a swindler.

"The film is becoming more and more topical, not because the problem of refugees and migrants in Europe is more pressing today than it used to be, but because we are becoming less and less human," says director Goran Vojnović.

The main characters are played by Francesco Borchi, Moamer Kasumović, Maruša Majer, Jaka Jakopič and Emir Hadžihafizbegović.

The film was produced by Boštjan Ikovic through Arsmedia in coproduction with MB Grip, 100, NuFrame and Italian Apapaja. It was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre with 640,000 EUR. "The budget is 1,013,200 EUR. Arsmedia contributed 121,100 EUR and other domestic coproducers an additional 110,200 EUR, while Studio Viba Film provided technical support in the amount of 141,900 EUR," producer Boštjan Ikovic told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana, Jesenice, Kranjska Gora, Bled, Rateče and Pokljuka in 2019.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Con Film on 21 October 2021. Arsmedia is handling the sales.

Born in 1980, Goran Vojnović graduated in film and TV directing from the AGRFT. As a writer, he has won the highest Slovenian literature award, Kresnik, three times, and received the prestigious Prešeren’s Fund Award. As a director, Vojnović has made short films and two feature films: Piran Pirano (2010, Arsmedia), which was awarded for best film and best actor (Mustafa Nadarević) at the SEE Film Festival in Paris in 2011, and Chefurs Raus! (2013, Arsmedia), which won the best director award at the Alexandria FF and best script at the SEE Film Festival in Paris in 2014.

Production Information:

Producer:

Arsmedia (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

MB Grip (Slovenia)

100 (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Apapaja (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Goran Vojnović

Screenwriters: Tommaso Santi, Goran Vojnović

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Ivor Ivezić

Production designer: Marco Juratovec

Costume designer: Jelena Proković

Make-up artist: Anja Rančić Godina

Composer: Tamara Obrovac

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Francesco Borchi, Moamer Kasumović, Maruša Majer, Jaka Jakopič, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Boris Cavazza, Jasna Žalica, Vlado Novak, Gregor Bakovič, Gianluca Gobbi, Ninni Bruschetta, Aljaž Jovanović, Benjamin Krnetić