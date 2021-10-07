FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman

PORTOROŽ: Tijana Zinajić's debut feature Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož (12 - 17 October 2021). The screenplay for this subversive romantic comedy in Slovenian street language was written by the acclaimed young writer Iza Strehar.

Eva is a young artist who smokes, drinks, occasionally takes drugs, parties and finds no creative inspiration. She also has a strange love affair with her mentor, while her best friend is moving to Berlin, her pay check is three months late and, above all, so is her period. She realises she needs to change her lifestyle and turns to a web browser for help.

The main characters are played by Liza Marijina, Tosja Flaker Berce, Anuša Kodelja, Jure Henigman. Liza Marijina, who plays the title role, won the best actress Vesna Award for Damijan Kozole's Half-Sister (2019, Vertigo) at the 22nd Festival of Slovenian Film.

The film was produced by Lija Pogačnik and Vlado Bulajić through December, in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre with 296,100 EUR, while Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support in the estimated amount of 99,000 EUR. "RTV Slovenija contributed 76,000 EUR, while the total budget is 680,000 EUR," producer Lija Pogačnik told FNE.

The 25-days shooting took place in Ljubljana and its surroundings from October until November 2019.

The film is scheduled for the domestic release in March 2022

Tijana Zinajić studied French and Philosophy at the Faculty of Arts in Ljubljana and graduated in Theatre directing from the AGRFT. She works as a theatre director, actor and assistant film director. For her work as a theatre director she has received several Slovenian and international awards.

Production Information:

Producer:

December (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Aatalanta (Slovenia)

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

001 (Slovenia)

Teleking (Slovenia)

Zavod Ee (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Tijana Zinajić

Screenwriter: Iza Strehar

DoP: Miloš Srdić, ZFS

Editor: Anže Verdel

Production Designer: Neža Zinajić

Costume designer: Matic Hrovat

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Cast: Liza Marijina, Tosja Flaker Berce, Anuša Kodelja, Jure Henigman, Lea Cok, Jožica Avbelj, Špela Rozin, Jernej Kogovšek, Nika Rozman, Miranda Trnjanin, Lovro Zafred, Sebastijan Horvat, Ana Urbanc, Nina Valič, Vesna Pernarčič Žunić, Davor Janjić, Matej Puc, Nejc Gazvoda, Marko Miladinović, Barbara Medvedšek, Ava Majeršič Čizmić, Vid Hajnšek, Borut Doljšak