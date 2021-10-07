Focus on Slovenia at CinEast Film Festival 2021

LUXEMBOURG: The 14th edition of the CinEast Film Festival will focus on Slovenia, which is celebrating 30 years of independence and is currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The 2021 CinEast Film Festival will take place in a hybrid format in Luxembourg 7-24 October 2021.

The Focus on Slovenia will present six feature films and four short films, including new films: Darko Sinko's Inventory / Inventura produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Tijana Zinajić’s debut feature Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko produced by December in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE, and Miroslav Mandić's Sanremo produced by Slovenia’s Filmostovje in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and Italian Incipit Film, as well as Grandma Goes South by Vinci Vogue Anžlovar (1991, Vogue & Kline Production), and the documentaries Wild Slovenia by Matej Vranić and Antigone – How Dare We! by Jani Sever.

The director of Inventory, Darko Sinko will meet the audience and answer their questions on 20 October 2021, while Tijana Zinajić will be present at the special screening of her film Bitch, A Derogatory Term for a Woman on 24 October 2021.

The programme will also include a concert by the Slovenian band Vasko & The Uncles from the Dark, a new group formed by the acclaimed musician and composer Vasko Atanasovski.

Focus on Slovenia is organised by the Slovenian Film Centre and the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Brussels.

Click HERE for more information.

Sponsored by the Slovenian FIlm Centre