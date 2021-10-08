FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: No Man Is an Island

PORTOROŽ: Igor Šterk's first long documentary No Man Is an Island / Septembrska klasa will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož (12 - 17 October 2021). The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia.

No Man Is an Island portrays a group of young men from across Yugoslavia who were summoned, just a few years before the country’s breakup and the start of its wars, to the island of Vis to complete their military service in the Yugoslav National Army. At the time, the number of military facilities on Vis gave the island the name of “the Fortress of the Adriatic”. How do the former soldiers remember it now, more than 30 years later?

“Memory can deceive us, especially after decades," Igor Šterk shortly explains his motives for making the documentary.

The film was produced by Petra Vidmar through A.A.C Production in coproduction with RTV Slovenija (which contributed 75,000 EUR), Gabisof (Serbia), Spiritus Movens (Croatia), Gustav Film, Teleking, 100. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre with 42,000 EUR, Film Center Serbia with 25,000 EUR and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) with 25,000 EUR. The total budget is 254,765 EUR.

The shooting took place in Slovenia (Vinica, Maribor), Serbia (Beograd), Vojvodina (Plandište, Vrba), Montenegro (Nikšić), and Croatia (Lastovo, Vis, Ploče, Sinj, Neretva valley) in 2018.

Igor Šterk, born 1968 in Ljubljana, graduated from the AGRFT. He is known to the international audience for his award-winning feature films, including his debut Express, Express (1997), Ljubljana (2002) and the youth drama Come Along (2016), all produced by A.A.C. Production, as well as for 9:06 (2009, produced by A.A.C. Production, Mogador and Gustav Film).

Production Information:

Producer:

A.A.C Production (Slovenia)

Petra Vidmar: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Gabisof (Serbia)

Spiritus Movens (Croatia)

Gustav Film (Slovenia)

Teleking (Slovenia)

100 (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Igor Šterk

Screenwriter: Igor Šterk

DoPs: Marko Brdar, Joško Morović

Editor: Petar Marković

Sound designer: Julij Zornik