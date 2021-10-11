FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Ameba

PORTOROŽ: Blaž Završnik's third feature film Ameba will be screened in the competition of the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film in Portorož (12 - 17 October 2021). The film questions the present society using a dystopian formula.

Three guys from the margins of society struggle to get by, engaging in shady business and hoping to ultimately advance up the social ladder, while being constantly thwarted by the broken system they live in. When the water supply is cut off in their town, they get caught up in a spiral of violence and an irrational desire for justice.

“The past is forgotten and the future is without hope. Dystopia has become reality. In a dystopian way, the film questions the direction society seems to have taken in recent years”, says director Blaž Završnik.

The film is produced by Blaž Završnik and Dario Nožić Serini through Bandera.

Blaž Završnik (born 1984) finished architectural studies as well as film and TV directing at the AGRFT. In the past years he was involved in numerous contemporary dance, theatre, architectural, film and TV projects. He won a Vesna Award for his short student film Sunrise over the City in 2012 and the Audience Award at the 17th Festival of Slovenian Film for his first feature film Sailing to Paradise (Sever & Sever, 2014).

Production Information:

Producer:

Bandera (Slovenija)

Credits:

Director: Blaž Završnik

Screenwriters: Dario Nožić Serini, Blaž Završnik

DoP: Peter Perunovič

Editors: Bonino Englaro, Olga Michalik

Costume designer: Dario Nožić Serini

Composers: Matter, YGT

Sound designer: Stojancho Georgiev

Cast: Dario Nožić Serini, Matej Tunja, Luka Lah, Anja Drnovšek, Sebastjan Starič, Mia Skrbinac, Mojca Partljič, Maša Grošelj, Bonino Englaro, Davor Janjić