FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman Wins Big in Portorož

Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman also won the awards for best screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, production design and costume design, as well as the Vesna audience award.
Darko Sinko won the Vesna award for best director for Inventory. The film also received awards for best actor, best supporting actor and original music. The film also received an award for the best debut feature in the amount of 5,000 EUR given by Iridium film.
Small Body by Laura Samani won the Vesna award for best minority Slovenian coproduction and best cinematography.
Altogether 87 films (of which 54 in the competition) were screened at Avditorij Portorož, the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001
Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Vesna Award for Best Direction:
Darko Sinko for Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
Iza Strehar for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Vesna Award for Best Leading Actress:
Liza Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Vesna Award for Best Leading Actor:
Radoš Bolčina for Inventory
Directed by Darko Sinko
Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actress:
Anuša Kodelja Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actor:
Dejan Spasić for Inventory (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sinko
Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
Mitja Ličen for Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film
Directed by Laura Samani
Produced by Nefertiti Film
Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)
Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
Matija Krečič for Inventory (Slovenia)
Directed by Darko Sinko
Vesna Award for Best Editing:
Uroš Maksimović, Mariana Kozáková for Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
Neža Zinajić for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
Matic Horvat for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
Directed by Tijana Zinajić
Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
Martina Šubic Dodočić for Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal films, Keplerfilm, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine
Supported by Creative Europa MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Sarajevo Film Fund
Vesna Award for Best Sound:
Julij Zornik for Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil)
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
Coproduced by SPOK Films, Staragara, Spiritus Movens, Sikelia Productions, RTV Slovenija, HRT
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Vesna Award for Best Short Film:
Sisters / Sestre
Directed by Kukla
Produced by Aatalanta
Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Laura Samani
Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
Steakhouse
Directed by Špela Čadež
Produced by Finta
Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
(in)visible / (ne)vidni
Directed by Anže Grčar
Produced by AGRFT
Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work:
Intrusion / Vdor
Directed by Matevž Jerman, Niko Novak
Produced by Temporama
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje
Directed by Urška Djukić, Emilie Pigeard
Produced by Studio Virc
Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
Penalty Shot / Kazenski strel
Directed by Rok Biček
Produced by Cvinger film
Jury Special Mention:
Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)
Directed by Jurij Gruden
Produced by Senca Studio
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film
Jury Special Mention:
Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)
Directed by Blaž Završnik
Produced by Bandera
Vesna Audience Award:
Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman
Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
Murina
Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
Reconciliation
Best film debut feature (5.000 EUR) given by Iridium Film:
Inventory