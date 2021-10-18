FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman Wins Big in Portorož

The team of Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman, winner of 7 Vesna awards

PORTOROŽ: Tijana Zinajić’s Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman won the Vesna Award for best feature film along with another five Vesna awards at the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film , which ran in Portorož from 12 to 18 October 2021. Marija Zidar’s Reconciliation won the Vesna Award for best documentary and best editing, as well as the Slovenian Federation of film critics (FIPRESCI) award.

Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman also won the awards for best screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, production design and costume design, as well as the Vesna audience award.

Darko Sinko won the Vesna award for best director for Inventory. The film also received awards for best actor, best supporting actor and original music. The film also received an award for the best debut feature in the amount of 5,000 EUR given by Iridium film.

Small Body by Laura Samani won the Vesna award for best minority Slovenian coproduction and best cinematography.

Altogether 87 films (of which 54 in the competition) were screened at Avditorij Portorož, the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001

Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Vesna Award for Best Direction:

Darko Sinko for Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Iza Strehar for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Vesna Award for Best Leading Actress:

Liza Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Vesna Award for Best Leading Actor:

Radoš Bolčina for Inventory

Directed by Darko Sinko

Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actress:

Anuša Kodelja Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actor:

Dejan Spasić for Inventory (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sinko

Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:

Mitja Ličen for Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Laura Samani

Produced by Nefertiti Film

Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Matija Krečič for Inventory (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sinko

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Uroš Maksimović, Mariana Kozáková for Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Neža Zinajić for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Matic Horvat for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)

Directed by Tijana Zinajić

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Martina Šubic Dodočić for Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal films, Keplerfilm, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine

Supported by Creative Europa MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Sarajevo Film Fund

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Julij Zornik for Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features

Coproduced by SPOK Films, Staragara, Spiritus Movens, Sikelia Productions, RTV Slovenija, HRT

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Vesna Award for Best Short Film:

Sisters / Sestre

Directed by Kukla

Produced by Aatalanta

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Laura Samani

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

Steakhouse

Directed by Špela Čadež

Produced by Finta

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

(in)visible / (ne)vidni

Directed by Anže Grčar

Produced by AGRFT

Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work:

Intrusion / Vdor

Directed by Matevž Jerman, Niko Novak

Produced by Temporama

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje

Directed by Urška Djukić, Emilie Pigeard

Produced by Studio Virc

Vesna Award for Special Achivements:

Penalty Shot / Kazenski strel

Directed by Rok Biček

Produced by Cvinger film

Jury Special Mention:

Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)

Directed by Jurij Gruden

Produced by Senca Studio

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Jury Special Mention:

Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)

Directed by Blaž Završnik

Produced by Bandera

Vesna Audience Award:

Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

Murina

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Reconciliation

Best film debut feature (5.000 EUR) given by Iridium Film:

Inventory