FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film 2021: Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman Wins Big in Portorož

    The team of Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman, winner of 7 Vesna awards The team of Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman, winner of 7 Vesna awards

    PORTOROŽ: Tijana Zinajić’s Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman won the Vesna Award for best feature film along with another five Vesna awards at the 24th Festival of Slovenian Film, which ran in Portorož from 12 to 18 October 2021. Marija Zidar’s Reconciliation won the Vesna Award for best documentary and best editing, as well as the Slovenian Federation of film critics (FIPRESCI) award.

    Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman also won the awards for best screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, production design and costume design, as well as the Vesna audience award.

    Darko Sinko won the Vesna award for best director for Inventory. The film also received awards for best actor, best supporting actor and original music. The film also received an award for the best debut feature in the amount of 5,000 EUR given by Iridium film.

    Small Body by Laura Samani won the Vesna award for best minority Slovenian coproduction and best cinematography.

    Altogether 87 films (of which 54 in the competition) were screened at Avditorij Portorož, the Tartini Theatre and the Monfort Exhibition Center.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
    Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman / Prasica, slabšalni izraz za žensko (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, Gustav Film, 001, Teleking and Zavod EE
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
    Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)
    Directed by Marija Zidar
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Filmska kuča Baš Čelik, Seagull Entertainment, Dera Film, in collaboration with Studio Viba Film, Friendly Production, NuFrame, 001
    Supported by Eurimages, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia, the Film Centre Montenegro, Creative Europa MEDIA, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Vesna Award for Best Direction:
    Darko Sinko for Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

    Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
    Iza Strehar for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić

    Vesna Award for Best Leading Actress:
    Liza Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić

    Vesna Award for Best Leading Actor:
    Radoš Bolčina for Inventory
    Directed by Darko Sinko

    Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actress:
    Anuša Kodelja Marijina for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić

    Vesna Award for Best Supporting Actor:
    Dejan Spasić for Inventory (Slovenia)
    The team of Inventory, winner of 4 Vesna awardsDirected by Darko Sinko

    Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
    Mitja Ličen for Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia)    Feature film
    Directed by Laura Samani
    Produced by Nefertiti Film
    Coproduced by Vertigo, Tomsa Films, RAI Cinema
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)

    Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
    Matija Krečič for Inventory (Slovenia)
    Directed by Darko Sinko

    Vesna Award for Best Editing:
    Uroš Maksimović, Mariana Kozáková for Reconciliation / Odpuščanje (Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo)

    Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
    Neža Zinajić for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić

    Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
    Matic Horvat for Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tijana Zinajić

    Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
    Martina Šubic Dodočić for Oasis / Oaza (Serbia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Ivan Ikić
    Produced by SENSE Production
    Coproduced by Tramal films, Keplerfilm, SCCA/PRO.BA, Les films d'Antoine
    Supported by Creative Europa MEDIA, Film Center Serbia, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Sarajevo Film Fund

    Vesna Award for Best Sound:
    Julij Zornik for Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
    Coproduced by SPOK Films, Staragara, Spiritus Movens, Sikelia Productions, RTV Slovenija, HRT
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Vesna Award for Best Short Film:
    Sisters / Sestre
    Directed by Kukla
    Produced by Aatalanta

    Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
    Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Laura Samani

    Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
    Steakhouse
    Directed by Špela Čadež
    Produced by Finta

    Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
    (in)visible / (ne)vidni
    Directed by Anže Grčar
    Produced by AGRFT

    Vesna Award for Best Original (Experimental AV) Work:
    Intrusion / Vdor
    Directed by Matevž Jerman, Niko Novak
    Produced by Temporama

    Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
    Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje
    Directed by Urška Djukić, Emilie Pigeard
    Produced by Studio Virc

    Vesna Award for Special Achivements:
    Penalty Shot / Kazenski strel
    Directed by Rok Biček
    Produced by Cvinger film

    Jury Special Mention:
    Sparks in Time – Worldwide Computer Adveture / Iskre v času – Svetovni računalniški podvig (Slovenia)
    Directed by Jurij Gruden
    Produced by Senca Studio
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, AVI film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

    Jury Special Mention:
    Ameba / Ameba (Slovenia)
    Directed by Blaž Završnik
    Produced by Bandera

    Vesna Audience Award:
    Bitch, a Derogatory Term for a Woman

    Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
    Murina

    Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
    Reconciliation

    Best film debut feature (5.000 EUR) given by Iridium Film:
    Inventory

