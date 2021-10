FESTIVALS: Ljubljana International Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

LJUBLJANA: Ten films will run for the Kingfisher Award for the best film in the Perspectives competition of the 32nd Ljubljana International Film Festival ( LIFFe ), which will be held in cinemas from 10 to 21 November 2021.

The festival will screen around 80 feature and 16 short films, of which over 16 will also be presented online.

Other competitive sections are Kinobalon (for young audiences) and Europe in Short (short films).

PERSPECTIVES COMPETITION:

Atlantis / Atlantide (Italy, France, Russia, Mexico, USA)

Directed by Yuri Ancarani

Azor (Argentina, Switzerland, France)

Directed by Andreas Fontana

Hit the Road / Jaddeh Khaki (Iran)

Directed by Panah Panahi

Inventory / Inventura (Slovenia)

Directed by Darko Sinko

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa MEDIA, RE-ACT, Studio Viba Film

Kala Azar (Greece)

Directed by Janis Rafa

Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të venerës (Kosovo, North Macedonia)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production, Audio House, Macedonian producers are Dejan Krajchevski and Igor Popovski.

Murina / Morena (Croatia, Slovenia, Brasil)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features

Coproduced by SPOK Films, Staragara, Spiritus Movens, Sikelia Productions, RTV Slovenija, HRT

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Studio Viba Film

Servants / Služobníci (Slovakia, Romania,Czech Republic, Ireland)

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by RTVS, Point Film, Negativ, Film & Music Entertainment, LEV Design, sentimentalfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, the Ministry of Culture of Slovak Republic, CNC, the Czech Film Fund, the Bratislava Region, Romanian Public Television

Small Body / Telesce (Italy, France, Slovenia) Feature film

Directed by Laura Samani

Produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy)

Coproduced by Vertigo (Slovenia), Tomsa Films (France), RAI Cinema (Italy)

Supported by Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)

The Cloud in the Room / Ta fang jian li de yun (China)

Directed by Zheng Lu Xinyuan