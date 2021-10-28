First Slovenian Retrospective in China Starts Today

LJUBLJANA: The first retrospective of Slovenian films in China will be held in Beijing and other major Chinese cities from 28 October to 4 November 2021. The retrospective will showcase six Slovenian films shot between 1956 and 2020.

The event starts officially in Beijing, at the local Film Archive, with the screening of the digitalised and restored version of France Štiglic’s Valley of Peace (1956), which was presented in the Cannes Classics programme in 2016.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Sun Xianghui, the director of the Chinese Film Archive, Alenka Suhadolnik, the ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to China, Nataša Bučar, the director of the Slovenian Film Centre, who will address the audience remotely, and Wang Yao, professor at the Beijing Film Academy.

The retrospective is organised by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in China, and the China Film Archive.

