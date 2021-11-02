Focus on Slovenian Film at MedFilm Festival 2021 in Rome

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian cinema will be represented by as many as 12 films at the 27th edition of MedFilm Festival from 5 to 14 November 2021. In the framework of the oldest film festival in Rome, 9 November 2021 is designated as the Slovenian Film Day.

Slovenian films will participate both in the short film competition programme and in the section focusing on Slovenian women filmmakers.

This year, the festival that showcases the cinematographies from the Mediterranean region will be held in a hybrid format: in four cinemas, as well as on the MyMovies online platform.

This will be the second presentation of Slovenian film in Rome in 2021, after Slovenian Cinema – Near and Far, which was held 11 - 12 September 2021. This is also the second major presentation of Slovenian film at the MedFilm Festival, after 2012, when eight feature films and three shorts films were presented.

The focus on Slovenian Films in Rome is organised by the Slovenian Film Centre, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Rome and the MedFilm Festival.

