Slovenia Supports Female Directors

LJUBLJANA: Twenty years after the first films directed by women in Slovenia, “women are increasingly represented in a more balanced manner, especially as directors of debut films, TV films, short films, and as screenwriters,” Nika Gricar from the Slovenian Film Centre told the audience at the panel Women on the Go, presented during the Ljubljana Film Festival , which concludes on 21 November 2021.

Seven women directors are now developing their feature films, and the share of feature films directed by women increased from 11% in 2010 to 16% in 2020. The Slovenian Film Centre has supported 23 feature films directed by women since 1995, with 14 of them funded in the past 10 years. In the past three years, two features by women directors have been supported annually, including four debut films.

At the first segment of the Slovene documentary workshop held this year, 57% of the screenwriters were women, while 50% of the directors at the second workshop were women. On a more cynical note, it was observed that there is one area where female directors are on a par with male directors: the difficulty in getting second, third, and fourth films produced.