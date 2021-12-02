FNE at Animateka 2021: No One Ever Looked at Elephants as You Do Wins Pitching Prize

No One Ever Looked at Elephants as You Do by Sandra Jovanovska

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian project No One Ever Looked at Elephants as You Do won the fifth edition of Animateka PRO Pitch that took place on 30 November as part of the 18th International Animated Film Festival Animateka (29 November – 5 December 2021). The short film is directed by Sandra Jovanovska and produced by Miha Černec for Staragara .

The director describes her film as, “A rather voyeuristic window into a relationship between mother and child that reflects the connection to the Universe or to oneself. Unburdened by society, a baby sees the world with new eyes; in such a way I wish the viewer to see familiar objects in a new context. When animated, a printed floral pattern transforming into a meadow is unnoticed by our cognitive minds, but still, it makes sense to our intuitive self. Thus, unlike classical animation, objects and entities will become protagonists and the mishmash of styles will all together constitute the language of the film. The soundtrack, mostly highlighted by percussion, will further enhance the basic life impulse, and ultimately a new voice.” The dialogue takes the form of narrated poetry.

The pitching competition was open to short, up to 20-minute animations from ex-Yugoslav countries.

The AnimatekaPRO Pitch 2021 jury consisted of Kamila Dohnalova (Czech Republic), Martina Meštrović (Croatia), and Kolja Saksida (Slovenia).

Two members of the winning project will receive an invitation to attend the CEE Animation Forum 2022.

AnimatekaPRO Pitch 2021 is organised by the Two Reels Association for Reanimation of Storytelling in partnership with CEE Animation Forum and in collaboration with the Slovenian Animated Film Association (DSAF).